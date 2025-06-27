7 Pedicure Trends to Keep Your Feet Summer-Ready

As the sun comes out and sandals make their seasonal debut, it’s time to give your feet the attention they deserve. This summer, pedicures are more than just a beauty ritual — they’re a statement of self-care and style. Whether you’re heading to the beach or strolling through the city, these 7 pedicure trends will keep your toes looking polished, fresh, and totally on point.

1. Minimalism & sheer perfection

  • Clean, short nails with neutral, glossy finishes are in high demand. Sheer pinks, milky whites, and nude tones offer a timeless, sophisticated look that’s perfect for everyday wear and those who prefer low-maintenance beauty.

2. Nature-inspired designs

  • Delicate floral accents, leafy patterns, and even watercolor or vine motifs are highly sought after, bringing a fresh and artistic feel to pedicures.

3․ Pale pink ombré

4. Chrome & metallic finishes

5. 3D nail art & embellishments

6. Leopard print

7. Bold burgundy

Outdated pedicure ideas for 2025

1. Brown shades

  • Brown shades, including mocha, cappuccino, and terracotta, have been everywhere for several seasons, making them feel overdone and lacking novelty in 2025.

2. Pink shades

  • Pale and soft pinks have been perennial favorites, but their constant presence means they no longer feel fresh or exciting in 2025.

3. Classic French

  • While some still see the French pedicure as a classic, others find it old-fashioned or uninspired, especially when compared to the vibrant and experimental options now trending. Social media discussions often highlight this divide, with some labeling the look as “dated”.

4. Jelly pedicure

From minimalist nudes to bold artistic flair, this summer’s pedicure trends offer something for every mood and occasion. So treat yourself — pick a style that makes you feel confident and carefree. Discover more pedicure ideas here.

