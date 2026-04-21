18 Family Stories That Prove Love and Laughter Grow From the Most Unexpected Places
Family & kids
04/21/2026
Family stories and everyday moments of love and warmth don’t always look the way you’d expect. Sometimes a family smells like a meat bouquet instead of roses, or lives in a tiny plastic dinosaur on a university shelf. These 18 stories are proof that the most ordinary habits build the warmest memories.
- It’s my mother-in-law’s birthday, and we’re celebrating. My father-in-law enters the room with a huge bouquet! My mother-in-law joyfully grabs this “bouquet.” Then I look closer, and it’s not flowers, but a decent chunk of meat!
I’m stunned, but my mother-in-law laughs and coyly says, “Girls, you don’t understand. When I was pregnant, my husband brought me flowers for my birthday. And I blurted out, ’I’m hungry. What do I need flowers for?!’”
Since then, they have a steadfast tradition: every year, my father-in-law gives her a big “meat bouquet” instead of useless roses.
Bright Side
Every year I bake a ton of cookies for family and friends.
- My extended family gives an award every Christmas to the family member who is voted to have done the dumbest thing that year. The “trophy” is a gold crown that must be displayed prominently in the winner’s house for the rest of the year.
Past winning events have included: sneezing and crashing a bike, sinking a row boat, boarding the wrong bus in London, or mistaking a NERF football for a cardinal. You have to have thick skin to be a member of my family.
- My folks have been together for 26 years. Friends ask how they’ve managed to stay together for so long without driving each other up the wall. My parents say, “Love and respect.” But I know their secret.
Everything is decided through “rock-paper-scissors.” Who will vacuum? Paper wins! Who will do the dishes? Scissors win! Where are we going on vacation? "Rock-paper..."— and the itinerary is set.
No arguments, everything is crystal clear. And every time I see them, serious adults having this mini-duel, I think that they’re still just kids at heart.
My family’s Christmas tradition is to save the ugliest tree we can find and give it a loving home :)
- Once, my friend lost a bet and had to go to a high-rise building at night and yell “Euan” for 40 minutes.
So, it’s 2 a.m., and he approaches the building, looks up at the windows, and starts calling for Euan loudly and persistently. Soon, curses started coming out of some windows, while some people peeked out to look.
About 20-30 minutes later, the light came on in a balcony on the third floor, the window opened, and a basin of water was poured out. After that, a girl looked out from the window and said, “I decided to give you a drink or you’re risking to lose your voice calling for Euan so desperately.”
My friend wasn’t fazed and asked for warmer water, as he was afraid of catching a cold. A couple of minutes later, a second basin was poured out on him, this time with warmer water. They started chatting.
5 years have passed since that day. They are expecting their second child, and they go to the water park every year on this day. After all, you never know where you’ll meet your significant other who is ready to bring you a glass of water. Or maybe even a basin.
- We have a family tradition — when we make dumplings, one must be filled with very spicy ground meat. When Mom brought our stepfather to meet the family, Grandma made a batch of dumplings, and of course, that particular dumpling went to him. He didn’t even flinch but later admitted that he was terrified he might have to eat an entire plate of these dumplings.
After over 50 years of marriage, and at 80 and 82 years old, my grandparents still hold hands everywhere they go.
- We usually don’t see much of each other as a family, even though we live together. Work, school. That’s why we have a family tradition. Every Sunday at exactly 6 p.m., we gather around the table, pour out a pile of sunflower seeds, and start eating.
This tradition began when I was little. I didn’t know how to shell the seeds then, so my parents would shell them for me and put them on the table. I was so happy when I found the shelled ones!
- Traditions mean a lot to a family. At least, I think so. My daughter and I have this tradition where I buy her a stuffed toy dog every September 1st. This year, we have 11 in our collection.
I learned from a coworker that she and her daughter used to take a picture by the same tree every September 1st. This year, her daughter graduated from school and received a gift — a collection of her photos from first grade! I think it’s wonderful!
Holiday tradition in my family, homemade chex mix!
- In our family, we have a tradition of celebrating wedding anniversaries lavishly and with a big company. This goes for both my parents and my in-laws.
My husband and I got married in Cuba, and every year on our wedding day, we fly off to a new country. But beforehand, we celebrate with friends and family at home, always wearing our wedding outfits. Why should my fairytale dress gather dust in the closet?
The whole family started a betting pool on which anniversary our outfits would stop fitting us. The pot grows every year. Someone’s going to hit the jackpot.
- My boyfriend and I have our own family traditions. On our birthdays, we bake each other a cake at night and bring it to bed with candles early in the morning. We also have the “20 seconds”: one of us approaches and says this phrase, and the other drops everything, and we hug for that time.
Dinner together. Sometimes I come home from work late, but my significant other sits with me in the kitchen, and we chat while I eat. This leads to: whoever comes home first prepares tea with lemon and mint for the other. For me, this is the foundation of a strong family.
Once we had a wonderful family tradition. Mom dug out some old photos.
- When someone in the family turns 16, they have to sign underneath my grandmother’s kitchen table. It has to be something witty/funny/personal and then their name and the date. Of course, those who “join” the family late (by marriage/long-term relationship or even just very good friends who have been to a family function or two) sign whenever they’re inducted. It’s a big deal and everyone takes pictures.
It’s very neat to go under the table from time to time and see some of the faded sayings from old family/friends who are not with us anymore (either from passing on or falling out). All the grandkids looked forward to turning 16 so we could finally add our names under the table.
- This tradition is about 20 years old. Every New Year, Dad buys a huge piggy bank (in the shape of the animal of the upcoming year), weighs it, labels it, and over the year, he and Mom fill it with change.
At the end of the year, on December 31, we break it with the thought that all bad things go away with these shards. Then the whole family counts the coins and decides how to divide them. In the past, this money went to my brother and me, and now it goes to the grandchildren.
On January 1, a new piggy bank begins, and it has been this way for 20 years!
For 26 years, my sister and I have been taking our “Droste Photo”!
- Every day, I make lunch for my child (she’s 14) to take to school and put a note in her bag (just a wish for a good day or something like that). Sometimes I forget, and then she always sends me a text message like, “How could you forget the note?”
- We read a book in paper format together. The order is this: first me, then my husband, and then our youngest son (he lives with us, the older ones have their own families). Then we discuss it: the plot, the characters, who understood what, what we agree with, what we didn’t like, and so on. We really break it down during our evening gatherings, just like critics.
- In our family, gifts must be strange but meaningful. So on my birthday, my mother-in-law solemnly gave me a brick. It was quite dusty. I forced a smile and put it away.
A week later, I heard a crash: my son had found the brick and dropped it. And among the pieces on the floor, there was an envelope with a gift certificate for the course I’d been dreaming of.
Since then, every birthday person at some point sits with an utterly bewildered look, holding some weird thing. And then it dawns on them — and that’s the best moment of the celebration. Yes, now we try to make sure the person figures it out sooner, not a week later.
Bright Side
We told our 3-year-old that New Year’s is special because you get to toast to a new year. A few hours later she said, “Are we going to make a toast now?” And thus a New Year’s Day tradition was born.
- My husband and I have a tradition that started completely by accident.
In our first year of living together, he went on a business trip for 2 weeks, and out of boredom, I began sticking notes on the fridge with reasons why I’m happy I have him. Just not to feel lonely. He came back, read them all, didn’t say a word, just smiled.
A week later, it was my turn to leave. I come back, and the entire fridge is covered in his notes. Now, every time one of us goes away, they come home to a gallery of notes. We now have 3 albums with saved notes. We have long since changed the fridge, but not the tradition.
Bright Side
- We have a “jar of good” at home. It’s just an ordinary glass jar placed on the kitchen shelf, and throughout the year, we toss notes into it — funny incidents, pleasant little things, stuff we’re grateful for. On December 31, right before the clock strikes midnight, we read them all aloud.
We started it during a particularly tough year, thinking there wouldn’t be much to read. It turned out we had an hour and a half’s worth of notes to read. Apparently, there was a lot of good; we just didn’t notice it at the time.
Bright Side
A birthday tradition, 16 years strong
- When our daughter was 5, she insisted we come up with a “secret word of the day” for her every evening — any word, as long as it’s funny. The following day, she would slip it into a conversation whenever she could. We thought she’d grow out of it.
She’s now 14. Last night, she came up and asked, “So, what’s the word?” Today’s was “kalaboomba.” Why — don’t ask, we don’t know either, but the tradition lives on.
Bright Side
- When my son started first grade, I came up with the idea of putting a small toy in his backpack — for courage. A different one each time, to “protect” him on difficult days. He grew up, put the toys away, but one day in high school, he came home after a tough exam and silently placed a small dinosaur on the table. I didn’t understand. He said, “I bought it myself. It helped.”
Now he’s 19, and the dinosaur lives on a shelf in his dorm room.
Bright Side
Turns out you don’t always need expensive gifts to feel like part of something. Sometimes all it takes is a lunchbox note, a Sunday evening with a pile of sunflower seeds, or a dusty brick with something hidden inside.
What habit or ritual in your family still makes you smile years later? Tell us in the comments.
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