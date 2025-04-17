Christina Aguilera Stuns Fans With Her Transformation, Looks Unrecognizable

Christina Aguilera, 44, made an ethereal arrival in Dolce & Gabbana at the Breakthrough Prize 2025 ceremony in Los Angeles. Standing confidently beside her partner, Matthew Rutler, she wore a white chiffon dress from the brand’s spring 2024 collection, featuring a plunging neckline, semisheer cape sleeves, and corset details.

The singer's striking new look has fans buzzing with excitement, as it seems like her most daring era yet.