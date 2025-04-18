Princess Catherine's Hospital Mystery Is Solved, and She Returns to the Hospital to Reveal More Truth

Catherine, Princess of Wales, visited Royal Marsden Hospital in one of her first public appearances of 2025, thanking the staff who treated her during chemotherapy.

The 43-year-old royal, who stepped back from duties in 2024, also spoke with patients undergoing cancer treatment and shared her honest experience. She told one: "It's really tough. It's such a shock. Everyone said to me, 'please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference.'"

Catherine admitted recovery has been hard: "You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that's still a real challenge... There are more long-term side effects."

She reminded patients to listen to their bodies: "The body is amazing at telling us 'you need to take time out'."

Before leaving, she hugged a patient and said: "Im sorry. I wish there was more I could do to help... I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that's going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time!"