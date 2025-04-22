17 Stories That Prove Life With Pets Is Never Ever Boring
day ago
Pets are companion that adds more color to life. It is a wholesome relationship that never gets boring as these people prove how extra their pets can be. Let’s dive into these fun experiences and appreciate the joy furbabies can give.
- My dog has a blanket that he brings everywhere. He will try to jump on my bed while carrying his blanket. Trips over the blanket and falls on the ground. Every single night. © ShouldBeDoingScience / Reddit
- One of my cats will rush at the opportunity to lock one of the other two into the hall bathroom (because the door opens outward). He waits and watches; the minute one of the others is completely in the bathroom, rushes the door, slams it closed, and then plops in front of it like I’m not going to notice that he just trapped one of his brothers. I don’t know how he learned this or why he does it, but it’s hilarious, nonetheless. © weasel13 / Reddit
- Our cat has a very strict rule: no phones in bed. If she sees the phone glowing after turning the light off for the night, she will wedge herself between the screen and your face and refuse to move until you switch it off and put it away. © goodhonestirony / Reddit
- I have a parrot named Brooke. We love to watch movies together. Basically, he enjoys watching anything on screen. One time, when I was on a date, I decided to invite my date to my house. My jaw dropped when Brooke welcomed us while saying, “Cheater, cheater, he’s trying to boost his numbers!” The guy with me suddenly turned to me, saying, “What’s wrong with your bird?!” I was confused when he suddenly walked out. Later that day, I realized that my date probably thought my pet was calling him out (it was a Monsters, Inc. reference) Guess I dodged a problem.
“This guy has had a busy morning. First, he terrorized the entire neighborhood at sunup, tracked mud into the house, shredded a newspaper, and stole sausage off the kitchen counter. He’s wore out now.” © Over-Spare8319 / Reddit
- My hamster waits until my dogs are asleep and then runs on her wheel, which wakes them up, and then she stops until they fall asleep again. © am097 / Reddit
- I lost my cat one day. I could hear her meowing when I called her name, but she sounded muffled and far away. Finally, after checking behind or underneath everything, I decided to check the chimney because you never know. There she was, neatly loafed on the narrow ledge partway up the chimney. We regularly had fires, it was covered in soot, and so was she. I gave her a bath. She hadn’t talked to me for almost a week! © Lunar_Raccoon / Reddit
- My father was walking my sister’s dog many years ago. It was winter in the north of Sweden, and they were walking along a stream which ran fast enough not to be completely frozen over, but partially. According to my dad, the dog spotted a stick floating past and jumped in the water. The stream got the better of him and pulled him under the ice. Luckily, he emerged further down the stream and crawled up on the bank — happy as could be, with the stick in his mouth. © MacStaggy / Reddit
- My dog is obsessed with my underwear and always pulls them out of the laundry basket. Last winter, we had a bunch of snow that didn’t melt for a couple of weeks, and when it finally melted, what did I find? 3 pairs of my underwear were chilling in the backyard for everyone to see. © starsinursa / Reddit
“I said feed me, NOW!” © Pawndora8698 / Reddit
- Anytime I bring a bag home, my Dachshund has to inspect any and every bag I bring in the house. I cannot unpack them in peace, he will stomp, he will paw at me, he will whimper until I show him what’s in the bag. © lazy_bonzi / Reddit
- My roommate has 2 large male dogs, and I have a small female dog. My roommates are male dogs who like to rough house and play around sometimes. Whenever they get too loud, my little dog will raise her head and growl ever so slightly. Just enough for them to hear her. As soon as she does, they stop for a minute and start playing quietly. © CDC_ / Reddit
- We were taking care of another dog for a few days, and he was staying at our house. They got along well enough, but the visitor dog kept trying to play, and resident dog never wanted to. One evening, resident dog walks into the living room to find visitor dog in her favorite spot on the couch. She immediately barks, drops into a play bow, and starts jumping around to play with him. Visitor dog gets super excited that she finally wants to play and abandons the couch. Resident dog drops the playacting and reclaims her rightful throne. © synchroswim / Reddit
- My Husky/Newfoundland mix is the smartest dog I’ve ever met. When chewing something he knows he’s not supposed to have, he’ll place a proper toy over it, so when I catch him chewing on the wrong thing, he’ll casually switch to the toy like he was chewing it all along. He also decided he likes walking along the back of the couch like a cat and even sleeping there, despite being about 70 pounds. © Unknown author / Reddit
“I had to buy a child lock for the towel cabinet because Charlie kept opening it and chewing holes in them. This is his cape of shame.” © WheelyMcFeely / Reddit
- I have a cat, a puppy, and a dog. The cat likes to lure the puppy under the bed, and he can get under but gets stuck in the middle where it’s the lowest. I have to rescue him (usually around 2 am, and he wakes me up by scratching the floor, trying to get out). Cat also likes to knock things off the counter that he knows Puppy should not be chewing on. Puppy and Cat like to wrestle with each other. But Dog doesn’t like the ruckus and barks at them to stop. Cat doesn’t like the barking, so he chases Dog. Puppy follows Cat, and there’s a train of 3 Tom-and-Jerry style through the house. At the end of the day, tho, they are always in a big cuddle pile, so I think they’ll be okay. © Banzewrld / Reddit
- When I moved into my last apartment, my cats met my roommate’s cat, Jenny. Jenny is an incredible creature, talkative and cuddly and weird but also passive-aggressive. She would get a lil jealous if my cats got more attention, but mostly, she just got mad when she didn’t get to go outside. When she got angsty, she took it out on the other cats. In my first week, she pushed my oldest off the balcony. Marzipan hit the iron fencing below and lost a tooth. Somehow, Marz still loved Jenny. © cocodrie_ / Reddit
- We adopted a puppy last year (German pointer/mutt female). Our 6-year-old pup (corgi/border collie male) was fine at first, but he gradually decided he was not having any of her shenanigans and will growl/bark at her when he doesn’t want to play. Now, she’s turned it into a game, and whenever she wants attention, she lays in front of him on her back, belly exposed, wags her tail, and wiggles her body — she never touches him during this. He ALWAYS responds with a low tone growling and a random bark. It’s the dog version of “I’m not touching you” © HouseHelp9119 / Reddit
- I was cat-sitting in England, staying at the owner’s house. They told me not to let the cat out on the balcony—he would run. Apparently, he’s a cat with royal lineage, like actual relatives in Buckingham Palace. He somehow escaped through a tiny crack in the window. Two days passed. I was stressed. Finally told the owner about it and was floored when she said, “He still managed to run away? No worries, he does that all the time. He’ll be back.” And sure enough, he waltzed back like nothing happened.
- My betta fish wants to fight the cat and keeps flaring at her, but the cat just wants to drink out of the tank filter (cuz it’s running water, even though she has a pet fountain all to herself). She gets very freaked out when he appears to suddenly double in size, leading her to panic and fall off the table the tank is on. © jabberwockytamer / Reddit
