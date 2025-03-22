10 Hilarious Stories That Prove Kids Say Anything

My 7-year-old son slept on the top bunk while his younger brother occupied the bottom. At around 28 kg, he was built like a little tank.

One night, he asked me to lift him up to bed. I groaned and said, "Mate, you're getting really heavy—I don’t know if I can hoist you up there anymore!"

Without missing a beat, he looked me dead in the eye and said, "Dad, you just need to believe in yourself."



© Unknown author / Reddit