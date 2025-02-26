I Broke Up With My Boyfriend After He Lost My Dog—Was I Wrong?

“3 years ago, I introduced my boyfriend to my family, which is just my mom and Milo. He and my mom got along okay, but he did not acknowledge Milo in any way, which is fine, I did not expect him to be all over her, considering she does not like that. But I still found it pretty strange because he said he absolutely LOVED dogs and to be honest, I believed that because he would always pet dogs when we were outside.

Any interaction for the past 3 years with her was limited, but Milo warmed up to him, she would greet him, go to him for pets (which he sometimes gave), and accept him on our daily walks. 1.5 years ago Milo got sick, she had a tooth infection that was pretty bad, and her whole right eye was swollen shut. I asked my boyfriend to take us to the vet because I don’t have a car.

The vet took care of the infection and gave me some antibiotics to give her every day and instructions to clean the wound that was left after the vet cleaned the pus. For a couple of weeks I did not hang out that much with my boyfriend, I took care of Milo because she was not feeling great. One thing that stood out to me was the fact that he seemed pretty pissed every time I brought her up, talking about her progress. Looking back, that should have raised some red flags, but I guess I brushed it off.”