18 Photos That Are an Excellent Source of Confusion

Get ready for 18 photos that will make your brain do a double-take. Are your eyes deceiving you, or is the world just a little more bizarre than we thought? Keep scrolling and see if you can solve the puzzle before your mind starts to unravel!
1. “I spent more time than I would like to admit trying to figure out why the back of your head looked so strange.”
2. “My nephew is half dog, half boy.”
3. “Can it be below sea level?”
4. “This ’square’ fire hydrant in my neighborhood is actually round.”
5. “I am having an anxiety attack because I can’t figure out what is happening.”
6. “My puppy with human feet!”
7. “Where’s the second ’F’ gone from the shadow?”
8. “Looks like she’s been waiting for her turn to speak for a long time.”
10. “My dad in the green pants is taller than the woman to the right of him.”
12. “Oh no, someone save that cat from the mirror dimension!”
13. “Man with curly hair about to dive into the water. Or?”
14. “Our dog looks different today...”
15. “I thought it was a sad guy with a magnificent beard and that his nose was mushed up against a glass door or something.”
16. Airports have never been the most comfortable places.
17. “Sneaky portrait of my husband and me.”
18. “Someone’s wig blew off.”