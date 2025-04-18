18 People Whose Decor Ideas Went Wildly Creative

When imagination meets interior design, the results can be anything but ordinary. Some people don’t just decorate their homes—they transform them into bold expressions of personality, humor, and unexpected charm.

1. "Someone made this creepy decoration in my town."

2. When the local garden center said 'sushi roll planter'—and someone really took it to heart.

3. This car isn’t just driven — it’s decorated.

4. "This is a crime against interior design."

5. "If you can’t hide the wires, make them part of the decor."

6. "A TV set from the 70s."

7. "Sofa built into the floor."

8. "Found on a local community Facebook page. “Primitive” decor going way too far."

9. "I came across this decoration while walking through my hometown."

10. "Self-made Kitchen Lamp."

11. "I painted birch trees on my window."

12. "The clock somehow makes it better."

13. "Scooter/table"

14. "Handmade watermelon table with duck feet."

15. "I have the pleasure of living down the road from this work of art."

16. "When Barbie hires an interior designer with a Greco-Roman vision."

17. "Girlfriend didn't understand why I thought this 'decoration' was creepy and I didn't want to stay in this room."

18. "Who is sleeping in this bedroom?"