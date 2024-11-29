19 People Who Can Find Happiness in Small Things

You don't have to have a lot of money or achieve spectacular success to be happy. Sometimes very simple things, like a kind word or a chocolate bar, can bring joy comparable to winning a championship. The following stories about happiness prove that there are no small things in life.

I started earning when I was 22 years old. The job was not very high paying. It was just like I was getting a little more than my pocket money. Since my salary was low and so were my ideas to purchase stuff… I always craver huge teddys and a flower bouquet. So from my very first salary, I purchased a teddy and a rose bouquet for myself. It was so satisfying. I think sometimes small things can bring huge content and satisfaction. Now I purchase tons of things for myself but the happiness of that moment is incomparable. © Era Jain / Quora

I’m 42, I don’t have kids, so I’m not around them often. Went for a hike last weekend along the coast, in the sun, with my best friend, her husband, and their 3-year-old son. He held my hand the whole hike! He was so happy to see me and I can’t wait to be his fun auntie and make more memories together! Then we had delicious burgers and that made me happy too. © lynxpoint / Reddit

I always leave a tip for petrol station attendants, even though some people I know think it's not necessary, that it's their job. But last time I didn't have any cash on me, so I decided to just buy a bun with chocolate at the same petrol station and treat the petrol station attendant. He just glowed! I haven't seen these genuinely happy eyes in an adult for a long time. © Oksaniaga / Pikabu

I got a beautiful new manicure. There was absolutely no reaction from my husband and children, they didn't even notice it. I went to throw out the trash, and a man asked me to give him the bag of bottles. I handed him the bag, and he froze for a second and admiringly said, "I've never seen such beautiful nails in my life! It's not a manicure, it's poetry..." He even bowed with delight, and I lived on the energy of this compliment for 2 more days. © Mamdarinka / VK

When I was 10 years old, my parents asked me to clear out the weeds that had taken over our backyard. It was going to take a while because of how crazy it was, but I was taking even longer because I was so distracted by the cute puppy our next-door neighbor had. I found out that his parents were going to take him back to the shelter because their son wasn't taking good care of him like he promised. They offered to sell him to me for $20 and I had that saved up, so I went back and forth begging my parents if we could get him. They finally caved and he became ours. I named him Snoopy and have never been as happy as I was that day. I was the only child so I looked so much forward to having a dog to play with and go on adventures with. It's my favorite memory because he meant so much to me for almost 17 years he was a part of my life. © -eDgAR- / Reddit

Once I was in a terrible mood. I went to the shop to buy some groceries. I approached the counter and a guy followed me. I took what I needed and was about to leave, and then the shop assistant left too! The guy in shock, calls her back. She apologizes and says she thought we were together. And then the guy glances me over and says, "I wish we were." Man, that was such a sincere compliment. © Overheard / Ideer

When my brother and I were little, our mum would perform "miracles" for us. She would explain that she was a magician, ask us to close our eyes, and put on a little show. We would close our eyes, and Mum would start her "magic" - she would rub our palms and soon a small chocolate bar would appear in them. I still remember how much joy and happiness it brought us. I believed it was magic then. And we constantly begged her to make "magic" for us. Now I understand that we didn't have much money then and even this tiny chocolate bar was a lot to my mother and father. I am grateful to them for that. © Overheard / Ideer

When I was 6 years old, I went to a children's camp for the first time. It was very good! Lots of clubs, and a huge well-maintained territory. Alas, I got very sick. I had a high fever. I remember lying on a hospital bed unconscious. I opened my eyes and, as if in a haze, I saw my mum! My parents had to go on a business trip, there were no mobile phones at that time. But Mum, sensing something wrong, came over, and I was very happy. © Overheard / Ideer

In 2001, I was desperately in love with a guy from the dorm of my university. I was 18 years old - the age when you feel attraction very acutely. He didn't look at me much, but he sympathized with me. I was walking up the stairs one day, and there he was. I don't know how he felt my love vibes, but right on the stairs, we merged in a kiss without words. For the first time in my life, I felt what it means to have an engulfing feeling of happiness! I have never experienced such strong emotions ever since. © Overheard / Ideer

My parents gave me an old one-bedroom apartment. I was weeping with happiness. I did the repairs myself and tried to make it cozy, and my dad helped me. And then finally, when everything was done, I ran out to the stairwell to chat with a neighbor and forgot to close the door. I was away only for 5 minutes, but when I came back, the neighbor's cat had already settled on my sofa. And it felt so good: even the cat seemed to appreciate my new nest. © Not everyone will understand / VK

"Binx is home after missing 2 months! And it’s his birthday today! My heart is so happy!"

2 weeks ago, I went to a restaurant to get takeout and stumbled upon their trivia night. I love trivia and I used to play it a lot in college. I wasn’t planning to stay but I thought, “Why not? I’m already here!” I had a good time. I was stressing out about work, and trivia took my mind off of work stuff for an hour. I noticed I felt somewhat lighter afterward I wasn’t able to make it out last week, but I went tonight and had fun. I’m trying to do more stuff outside of work these days. © 58lmm9057 / Reddit

I never wanted children. I married a woman with 2 grown kids (they were 17 and 21 when we married), and 9 years later, my stepdaughter presented me with my first grandchild. While my daughter was pregnant, my wife was telling me that I was going to love the baby, all this stuff that I'd never experienced and never expected. My attitude was "I'm sure I'll have a perfectly cordial relationship with it." Nope. Took about 6 weeks, but I fell head-over-heels for the little girl, as well as her sister, and my son's daughter as well. I have 3 granddaughters, and it's been amazing. Total shock for me when I realized just how much I loved it. © dramboxf / Reddit

Once a year, when I'm on holiday, I come to my dad's home village. And as soon as I cross the threshold of my father's home, it's like years of my age disappear! Daddy is big and strong, and I'm his little girl, whom he still spoils. And then I'll go to my girlfriends, who also took a holiday, and here we are 15 again! While we are together, there are no worries, no mortgages, no jobs, no husbands, no kids. There's just us and the so long awaited communication of 4 silly girls who are now over 30. I will go there again soon. In my home village, I am young and carefree, the world is huge and my whole life is ahead of me. But it's so sad to return to the noisy city afterward. © Lozbenidze / Pikabu

"This is my armful of happiness."

I live on the East Coast. My family lives on the West Coast. I told my parents I was coming home to visit them. I told my older sister the dates I would be in town. She lives about 7 hours away from my parents. She told me she wasn't able to come up and see me because she had to work. At the time, she was a single mom. I said next time I'll see her. I flew down and met up with my mom at the airport. I walked passed by the pillar at the airport. A person jumped out behind the pillar and surprised me. It was my sister! She came to visit me for the weekend. It was the best surprise gift she gave me. © Alice Baker / Quora

I got stuck in an elevator for the whole night because the power suddenly went out in the whole building. I was returning from work, and had some drinks in my backpack, a packet of chips and dried fish... I remembered that I still had some work to do at home, so I calmed down. I laid my T-shirt on the floor, put my backpack under my head, and turned on a TV show on my phone. I had a great time in complete solitude, and for the first time in a long time, I slept well, even though I slept on the floor. When the elevator started working in the morning, I wasn't even upset. © Not everyone will understand / VK

I got married 4 months back. I work for a software company and I used to live with my parents until I got married. My in-law's place is just 3 miles away from my parent's place and every day, I have to pass through my parent's place to go to work. I take an office bus every morning to go to work and at 9:30 a.m., my mom and my dad wait on the balcony to see my bus pass and they wave at me. They just get to see me for less than 20 seconds and this makes them very happy and yes, it makes me happy too! © Unknown author / Quora

"The moment our photographer caught me doing a literal happy dance between engagement pictures. (Bonus happiness from all the times she caught us giggling and goofing around)"

I never thought in my life that I would cry happy tears over such a small thing: on Sunday I squatted and stood up on my own. No help, no support. By myself! For more than 2 years I couldn't do it because of my illness. Previously I fell, once even under a bus. I walked for 2 years with a stick. I was in hospitals, where they said, "We can't save your muscles. You'll have to live like this." When they investigated the response of nerves and muscles (for those who don't know - they just electrocuted me), I felt nothing. I sobbed in despair, but I didn't give up. And now I can squat!!! And it's such a blessing! © Katausy / Pikabu

As a plus-size woman who struggles with her body image, I bought some lingerie last week, even if I'm alone and have no one to show. Because sometimes, it makes me feel better, and I can find myself pretty... it's rare, but when it happens, the feeling is awesome, even if it doesn't last for long. © heliya03 / Reddit

I've been working in a coffee shop for 2 years. Every morning a young woman would come in and get a double Americano. She was pretty but had a lot of sorrow in her eyes. But today I see she comes in and she's glowing with happiness. I wondered if she had a man or something. So I asked her. And she, all glowing, said, "I finally divorced!" © Work Stories / VK