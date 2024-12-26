21 Pets Who Decided to Take Matters Into Their Own Paws

Have you ever looked at your furry friends and thought, “Wait, am I living in their house?” If so, you’re in good company. Pets are our loyal companions, but let’s be honest—they can whip up total chaos in seconds. Yet somehow, they make it all absolutely worth it. So, grab a cup of cocoa, claim your favorite chair (if your cat hasn’t already), and dive into some of the most hilariously rebellious pet moments.

“This was the compromise tree... I just texted this to my kid as further proof of why we’re not getting a real tree...”

It appears to be... Compromised. — Ne***phis / Reddit

“Fresh pizza ruined, the criminal caught at the crime scene.”

“When the chip bag suddenly crinkled loudly...”

“My cat tried soap for the first time, wasn’t a fan.”

I love that you have the pics framed! — Hopeful_Knee7103 / Reddit

“Her first Christmas”

“First cat fun”

“This is Nigel. He is my cat, but in the neighbor’s yard. I’m BBQing some food, and he thinks I can’t see him, lol. However, he is cheating on me with the neighbor.”

“Is he judging me? I feel like he’s judging me.”

Judging? No, I’d guess concerned. You’ve removed all of your fur and are being pelted with icky water. — Bart_Yellowbeard / Reddit

He’s making sure you (his servant) don’t drown yourself on accident. — BreathCritical962 / Reddit

“Human, the water’s coming from the spitty metal snake. You can... you can just move out of the way. You don’t need to get wet. Why did you even come in here, there’s never any food in this room.” — npeggsy / Reddit

“Purrfect fit”

“My cat has claimed my new pillow and seems completely indifferent about it.”

“Don’t look at him, look at me!”

“I have a beautiful, medium-sized, all-black lab mix dog. This is not her. This is some random dog that came into my house last night uninvited.”

The “guest” enjoying our couch! — easymz (OP) / Reddit

The struggle of getting the perfect Christmas photo.

“Got some engagement pics done in the mountains this weekend. Kodak had... other plans.”

“My cat doesn’t want me to go to work.”

Send this picture to your boss; you’ll get the day off because it would be a crime to leave that fluffy emperor alone. — DazzlinggNathalieee / Reddit

“Perfect place for a nap.”

“She managed to open the debugger, take a screenshot, put Chinese subtitles on my movie, and lock the screen before settling down for a nap. I guess it’s warm there.”