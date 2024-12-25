24 Photos That Show How Pets Steal Even the Hardest Hearts

Who hasn’t heard someone say, “We’re not getting a pet, no way!” only to find them later snuggling a dog or baby-talking to a cat? This article showcases heartwarming photos of people who went from “absolutely not” straight to “my best friend forever” faster than you can say “kibble.”

“Dad: ’No animal allowed in this house!’ Also dad:”

“Dad and Caramel Latte”

The one of him holding her up to get a bug is so cute omg... — terfnerfer / Reddit

“My dad is a veterinarian who is, quote, ’immune to animals.’ He did not want this cat, but is now Leroy’s favorite person. That brown chair behind him is where he sits with the cat in his lap every morning.”

“My fiancé was ready to turn the car around on the day we went to pick Goose up.”

“My dad, who told me not to order duck eggs off Craigslist.”

“The cat stole his chair, but it’s rude to move them to complete a battle.”

“My husband with the cat he refused to get because he’s a dog person.”

“Mr. ’I never want another dog again’ has Pablo tucked in next to him every night in bed, leaving no room for my mom.”

“Caught him hugging the giant dog he didn’t want, he was also singing the dog his own personal song.”

“My dad was always against any sort of house pet. My mom just sent me this photo.”

“He’s only going to be in the way, I’ll step on him.”

“My dad 10 years ago: ’I don’t want ANY animals in this house!’ My dad today:”

“I think he is officially obsessed.”

“My Dad: ’NO ANIMALS IN THIS HOUSE!’ Also my dad: ’Look at my new granddaughter! I’m naming her Rebel, because she has managed to break the number one rule!’”

“My husband and ‘my cat’, who loves him more than he loves anything else.”

“This is my husband, who said, ‘No! No more cats! Absolutely not!’ He found Lucy in our tool shed, and she joined our other two cats and our dog.”

“A view from outside”

Awwww. I love how they have their own lil thing going on without interrupting the conversation 😍 - catjknow / Reddit

“My dad, circa 3 weeks ago: ’We are NOT using my bathroom as a maternity ward for the pregnant stray you decided to bring in.’”

“I got mad at my wife for bringing home a kitten. He’s my son now.”

“He proclaimed that cats just ’aren’t as friendly as dogs.’”

“Walter and his best friend, my dad.”

“Dad then: ‘No pets’, dad now:”