20 Stories of Fathers Who Went the Extra Mile for Their Kids

Fathers play a big role in children's growth, they provide love, care, protection, and lessons, everything a child needs together with the mother. Parents will do anything for the welfare of their children, giving them unconditional love. These people share their most precious moments and experiences with their fathers.

  • My dad spent the whole weekend building soccer goals out of PVC pipe and landscaping netting for our backyard. Used them for years as we played almost every weekend. Maybe not necessarily the best, but still pretty awesome. © boom_shaka_lakaa / Reddit
  • [Edited] He told me every single day that he loved me. If I were at a friend's house to stay the night or on a weekend retreat, he'd call me before he went to bed to tell me that he loved me.
    My father was smart. Not book smart or anything, but he always had little interesting facts about everything and his opinions were very against the norm. The stories about his childhood blew me away every time. He was tough.
    But the best thing about my dad? He lost his job in 2009 and even though he's having a hard time every night, that didn't stop him from cleaning the house, fixing things up, picking me and my nieces and nephews up from school, and having dinner ready when my mom came home.
    My father was a great man. I'm proud of what my father did. I was lucky to have him. © SincerelyTasteful / Reddit
  • Pops drove an 8-hour round trip to take my heartbroken self to dinner: I went to school about 4 hours away from home. I'd been dating this girl for just about 2 years when I found out she had been cheating on me for the last few weeks.
    Ended that and told my friends and family what went down. Called my dad, and he asked if there was anything he could do. Being a broke college student I said I'd really just love a good meal.
    He said he was tied up but to check my account after class, he would send money. Skip ahead for 4 hours and there is a knock on my door, there's my dad to take me out for dinner. If I can be half the father he is, my kids will be alright. © Philbo_andthe_Ents / Reddit
  • From the day I (19M) appeared as a bump in my Mummy's tummy my dad was filming me, and 2 years later my sister too. Every time we went anywhere, practiced my reading for school, or made a puppet show he had the camera out and the Dad commentary of "So... What are we doing today? What date is it?" Every major school event he was there, writing down my grades, cheering me on, and giving me advice.
    Fast-forward past all that stuff to my 18th Birthday. We went out to a nice restaurant with Grandma, we ate dinner and I opened a few small presents. Then my dad hands me a wrapped DVD case. He'd edited the entire 18 years of my life into an hour-long film of the best bits. It had the "cast" (family/friends) and the "Director" (Dad). It was awesome!
    Then my sister noticed a tiny typo spelling my uncle's name and pointed it out loudly before thinking. He looked really upset that it didn't go perfectly, and I felt terrible! So dedicating loads of time over nearly two decades to a brilliant birthday present was pretty special! © IGeorgeousI / Reddit
  • My dad was a professional soccer player until he blew his knee out. When I started soccer myself, he would come to all of my games. It always made me nervous because I felt like I had to impress him, even if he never said anything negative.
    One day, I told him that he made me anxious, and I asked him if he could stop coming to my games. He said to me that he didn't mean to make me feel anxious, he just wanted to support his son who shares the same sports as him. He also said that he always feels proud whenever he watches me.
    But he agreed to not come if his presence put pressure on me. I felt guilty, and after a few hours of reflecting, I talked to him, apologized, and asked if he could give me advice about it, his eyes lit up, and we had a long conversation about soccer. It was the best memory I had with my dad.
  • I remember when I was 4, my dad and I took a 6-month trip to New York and Missouri so I could meet some sisters and cousins I had. It was probably the best time of my life, some of my favorite memories are from that trip. Another great thing about him was that even though my younger sister wasn't biologically his, he still loved her and treated her just as if she were. He was a great dad. © sausagepancakess / Reddit
  • When I was 8, I had surgery on my leg. After the surgery, my leg swelled inside of the cast, so the doctor had to cut the cast open with the buzz saw to alleviate the pressure. Those who have ever been in a cast know that when you have your cast removed, the application of the saw vibrates, and it kinda tickles (TWSS).
    Well, when your leg is swollen inside of a cast that has to be cut open, this same sawing is incredibly painful. The doctor came into my room and started to saw my cast in order to open it. I was screaming and in so much pain that my dad, who was standing behind the doctor, shoved her out of the way and opened my cast the rest of the way with his bare hands. Like a boss. © AndHisTrunkWasUp / Reddit
  • Worked long, long hours - but still found time to come to all of my Little League baseball games. I was terrible at baseball, but he came anyway, cheering me on like I was the star of the team. © OriginalStomper / Reddit
  • I come from two whole different spheres of life. One is defined as that dreaded 1% of Americans, and the other the 99%. They mostly clash, but they taught me so much.
    My father married a woman who had a job for life merely because of her bloodline. Money was beyond their worries. However, after the divorce, my father has been struggling. His field of work is becoming obsolete, and he is almost at the end of his unemployment.
    He tried to provide the best for me by giving me all that he could. He couldn't compete though with my mother's family, who took yearly cruises to far-off places. I love my father not for the items he gave me, but for what he taught me. He taught me kindness.
    Without my father's influence, I fear I'd be another spoiled person who looks down on people. But my father shaped me to be better than that. Although money is nice, he taught me that it shouldn't define me. © Old_Money_New_Ideas / Reddit
  • He would never leave any of my questions unanswered. Anything I was curious about, he described in great detail and I think this is why I did so well in school. In the time of my life when I was curious about everything, he was always there for me! © Karlsonnnn / Reddit
  • My dad took me out of school for a day while he was undergoing chemo to fly me down to Disneyland with him for the day, and then fly back that night. Even though he was weak and tired, he wanted to have a day with me that I would remember forever, and I will always hold that as one of my best days. © TheGoldenRose / Reddit
  • Making me appreciate math. Seriously, he always made sure that I enjoyed science, math, and engineering. He'd go out of his way to explain how things worked, why they worked, and so forth.
    A brilliant, caring guy who was always there if you needed anything. He learned about integrals, differential equations, and other advanced concepts about 30 years ago, and he can still correct my homework despite never working in math/science/engineering. © Maximatus / Reddit
  • I was driving like recklessly one day, and the alloy wheel of my car became acquainted with a curb for a good 50 feet at 25 miles an hour. About $1800 in damage to the wheel alignment and the wheel itself. I fessed up to Dad about it, and he told my mom that HE did it, to cover my would-be-hamburger-meat back. Great guy, one of my best friends. © Unknown Author / Reddit
  • My dad is my best friend, and he never has stopped doing amazing things for me, but the one that comes to mind was when I was 7, I totally messed up painting my own nails with this amazing purple shiny polish that I was obsessed with. He came to wake me up for school and I told him that I wasn't going because everyone would make fun of me and I looked stupid. I had really bad anxiety about going to school and I always felt out of place.
    My dad got the nail polish remover, sat me on the kitchen counter, removed the polish from all over my hands, and gave me the best manicure I've ever gotten. He was late for work, but he did it anyway. I'll never forget that. © mlputnam / Reddit
  • My Dad works at the Jet Propulsion Lab, and he did a lot of work up close with the Curiosity rover before it launched.
    We would watch him on a live feed from the cameras on NASA TV while he worked. They wear "bunny suits" to prevent static discharge while they are in there, so all the workers look pretty much the same. I texted my dad, telling him to discretely identify himself to us so we could know which one he was. He did a bunch of jumping jacks. So many laughs were had. I love my Dad. © circuspantsman / Reddit
  • My father passed away the day after Thanksgiving in 2002. He was a brilliant man, but the rough economy left him working at Walmart.
    I was 17, but still a HUGE Sailor Moon fan. Upon visiting him at work one day (October/November-ish), he told me to go check out the clearance section that had just been put up. In it, I find a big collection of Sailor Moon dolls. I was floored! I asked my dad if I could borrow money until my next payday, but he said no.
    By the time I got paid, the dolls were all gone. So my father passed away and at some point during the blur of his wake/funeral, I peeked into his closet to look for whatever. Something catches my eye in the top corner that is kind of tucked away-something square-shaped that is double bagged.
    I immediately started bawling; in my heart, I instinctively knew that those were my intended Christmas presents and the Sailor Moon dolls I was wanting. In that moment, I knew my father didn't just love me but actually cared about ME (as in my interests and that he paid attention, etc.). The dolls are still a cherished possession. © Wix021705 / Reddit
  • When my sister was a baby, my parents were really poor and scraping to get by. My dad was finishing up Grad school then and found enough loose change in the car to buy a cup of coffee at a convenience store.
    My sister was a toddler and saw a ball in the window and started shouting, "Ball! Ball!" The story goes that my Dad walked into the convenience store to buy a cup of coffee and came out with a ball for my sister instead. It was all he had at the time. © UhOhImInTrouble / Reddit
  • Every year on my birthday, my dad takes me out for breakfast. Ever since I was in pre-school (four years old) we have had a standing breakfast date on my birthday. Now, that I am in university, he makes a 14-hour round-trip drive just for a birthday breakfast.
    He says once I have children, he will do the same with them. My dad is awesome. © mtwomey08 / Reddit
  • My mom cheated and she and my dad divorced. My mom only wanted to take me and not my other four siblings, and my dad said there would be no way we could get split up.
    He honorably discharged himself from the army after 17 years and took all of us into his custody. He worked odd jobs and often held down three jobs at a time to make sure we had food and clothing because he didn't qualify for retirement benefits. To afford Christmas presents, he sold oranges on the side of the road.
    He remained single up until I turned 21 (I am the youngest) so that he could focus on us and what we needed from him. I owe everything to my father, and when my son is born he will know how much of a hero his grandpa is. © airforcewife72 / Reddit
  • This is kind of simple, but when I was a kid my dad would sometimes take me out for ice cream and on the way home in the car he would ask me how he could be a better father. One time I told him I wish he played outside with us more. When I was older, my mom told me he stopped watching football after that so he could spend time with me and my sister. © white_girl / Reddit

