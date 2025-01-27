15 Inspiring Souls Who Reached Their Goals Against All Odds

Many of us have heard this more than once since childhood, “No pain, no gain.” At that time we probably didn’t take it quite seriously, but in older age most of us realize that it is true. The heroes of today’s article just proved this with their own experience.

“I’m 19 years old and had a hair transplant. Spent $4,700.”

“I calculated that renovating the balcony would cost me a lot. So, I decided that I could save this money and do it myself.”

His hair one year after special therapy

“It took me a lot of patience and time, and I am so happy with the improvements, even though my skin isn’t perfect yet.”

“What a difference 2 years can make. Winnie was so sick when I adopted her. One thing that hasn’t changed is her amazing personality.”

“65 pounds and 11 months apart”

“The 10-year-old I babysit for wanted to make 18 teddy bears as Christmas presents. I thought she’d get bored after 2 or 3, but 8 hours later I have to admit I was wrong.”

“I’m on my 27th and 29th birthdays. Now I’m focusing on my mental health.”

“The journey of 2.5 years is behind me, and I feel amazing.”

“I accidentally overplucked my already-thinning brows 4 months ago. Look at the difference 4 months and a growth serum makes!”

“Finally to the border (2 years later)”

“35 pounds apart”

“A piece I drew when I was 13 recreated 2 years later. Slow progress but still extremely happy with it.”

“1 week post surgery”

“I started exercising, started eating enough protein and carbs, got a proper sleep pattern and started walking 7,000 to 10,000 steps a day.”