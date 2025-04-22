"Kendall Is That You?" Kris Jenner, 69, Stuns Fans With Her New Look
Kris Jenner is turning heads with her stunning new hairstyle that has fans doing a double-take! The 69-year-old reality star and businesswoman recently shared a fresh look that had many people mistaking her for her supermodel daughter.
In new photos shared on April 16, Kris showed off a longer hairstyle—a chic bob with bangs, pulled back neatly with a bow. The style is quite different from her signature short pixie cut, and fans were shocked by how youthful and glamorous she looked. The makeover was part of a photoshoot, and Kris simply captioned the post, “Shoot days.”
Her transformation was made possible by celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan and makeup artist Etienne Ortega, both known for their work with A-list stars. With their magic touch, Kris looked absolutely radiant—and the internet noticed.
As soon as the photo was posted, social media lit up with reactions. One fan wrote, "OMG I thought this was Kendall at first," while another agreed on the comparison, "Kendall is that you?" One commented, "Gorgeous! You look so young and amazing! You’re turning back time."
The post quickly went viral, gaining thousands of likes and shares across platforms.
"I am obsessed with this longer hair on you 😍," one more praised the new hairdo. This bold new look proves that age is just a number, and Kris Jenner is not slowing down anytime soon. Whether she's managing her family's empire or showing off her style, Kris continues to inspire fans with her confidence and timeless beauty.
Kris previously stunned fans with another chic hair look. Check out her photos here.