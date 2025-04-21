15 Shocking Stories That Prove Not Every Teacher Is a Good One

Almost all of us carry the memory of a teacher—or perhaps several—from our school or college days. Some remain in our minds like warm lights, guiding us through difficult times with kindness and wisdom. Others are more a painful memory, because teaching is not a path meant for everyone. Not all who stand at the front of a classroom are truly meant to be there. As these Redditors reveal through their unforgettable encounters, some lessons are remembered not for what they taught... but for how unsettling they were.