10 Stories That Prove Love Can Be a Little Spicy Sometimes

I used to work at this company where everyone tiptoed around Mark. He was blunt, annoyingly smart, and had zero filter. First week on the job, he “jokingly” called my workflow inefficient in front of the team.

I reported him to HR. He got “a talk.” I got a death stare across meetings for months. Then, company restructuring happened. Guess who became my project partner? Yep. HR karma.

At first, it was torture. We’d argue about font choices. But then came the late nights. One time, I was stuck on a bug for 3 hours. He silently slid over Thai food and said, “You’re angry and dumb right now. Eat first.”

Rude. But...effective. Somewhere between version 17 of our presentation and a fire drill where he literally carried my laptop and coffee, I started noticing... things. Like how he never let anyone take credit for my ideas. Or how he knew my coffee order better than I did.

Long story short: project ended. We didn’t. He moved in last month. He still critiques my slide decks. I still threaten HR. But now he makes me pancakes shaped like hearts.