“Unrecognizable,” Heidi Klum, 51, Doesn’t Look Like Herself in New Dramatic Hairstyle Debut on the Runway

Heidi Klum stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week with a stunning new hairstyle that had everyone buzzing. Sporting a look dramatically different from her usual style, she left fans doing a double take, questioning whether it was really her. With mixed reactions flooding social media, Klum’s daring transformation proves she’s still a fashion force to be reckoned with. What do you think of her bold choice?

Heidi Klum is no stranger to the spotlight, and she definitely turned heads at the Vetements runway show for Spring 2025 on September 27. After unveiling a dramatic new hairstyle, social media went wild with reactions, especially since she recently talked about the challenges of aging in the fashion world.

Rocking an all-black outfit that screamed confidence, Klum sported chic leather pants and a black shirt, topped off with a sleek long coat by Vetements’ creative director Guram Gvasalia. Those high-heeled boots? Perfect finishing touch! But it was her new hair that really caught everyone’s eye. She ditched her long, wavy locks for tighter curls, complete with dark roots and trendy bangs. Fans quickly noted how similar her look was to that of her husband’s twin brother, Bill Kaulitz. With images and videos of the America's Got Talent judge lighting up social media, Klum’s bold transformation sparked a lively discussion about beauty and style in the industry.

While many fans were quick to praise Heidi Klum’s bold new look, not everyone was on board. One admirer gushed, “Wow, so, so good!🔥” and another declared, “She’s the best.” But there were plenty of mixed reactions, especially regarding her hairstyle. One user bluntly remarked, “Not liking the bangs!!” while another questioned, “OK, but what's with the whole do [?]” Some even went as far as saying, “She looks old and not very pretty.” A German spectator commented, “At first, I thought she was sitting in the audience and not on the runway, because she is unrecognizable.”

“Wowww Heidi now…. [More masculine]” added someone else. It’s clear that Klum's daring transformation has sparked a lively debate, showcasing just how polarizing bold fashion choices can be. However, many fans praised her brave hairstyle, appreciating how Heidi can pull off any look—whether it’s short hair or bangs—with confidence. Her ability to own the runway with such flair highlights the real talent of a model who knows how to make a statement.

No question that Heidi Klum is one of the most beautiful models of all time, even at her age. However, she has a few tricks up her sleeve that help her stay young and beautiful. From maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a balanced diet to her skincare routine and embracing bold fashion choices.