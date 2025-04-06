15 People Who Discovered The Horrifying Truth About Their Spouses

Secrets, in a marriage, have a way of showing up and shattering the image of the person you thought you knew the most in this world. They can leave you confused, mistrustful, and sometimes with a bit of leverage. Below are some of the shocking discoveries that people made about their spouses which they courageously shared on the internet.

  • I found a letter to his wife, asking if they were still married or not. I had no idea he was married, and apparently, he wasn't sure of his marital status either. I wasn’t snooping; it was scrunched up in the back of a cupboard in the spare bedroom. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • A self help book titled "How to deal with a loveless marriage". That stung, because I loved her more than life itself. I wasn't the best husband but I was doing the best I could in a big crazy chaotic family and clearly all that effort didn't mean much. Things got better between us afterwards and we were in a good place before she passed away unexpectedly. © usmcmech / Reddit
  • I found a doctor's diagnosis labeling him as a sociopath. I kept it and subtly hinted that I had it when he threatened me during the divorce. © redderhair / Reddit
  • His fake teeth. We had been together for a year and lived together for 2 months. He hadn’t told me as he was embarrassed but it didn’t change the way I felt about him at all. Just had to reassure him that it isn’t embarrassing © junojack / Reddit
  • I found a dozen maxed-out credit cards, most with balances in the thousands, after she suddenly passed away. Fortunately, I hadn’t signed for any of them. This was right after she passed, so I sent off a few dozen death certificates and that was the end of it. My state didn’t force spousal debt on the surviving partner. © va_wanderer / Reddit
  • In the first four months of our relationship, I was at his house. He went to the bathroom and left his laptop open, so I looked at it and saw he had daily messages with a woman. That woman was his best friend's girlfriend. © Unknown author / Reddit
  • I found my grandmother’s costume jewellery in one of his suit pockets that he stole when I took him to meet her. I had never so much as lied to that woman in my life. I have to add that one of the items of jewellery I found was a locket with perfume inside that my grandma wore for church every Sunday. She was the only one who ever nurtured and loved me when my parents could not. She did this in every way imaginable. At 65 years old I still open that locket and close my eyes sometimes and that is priceless to me. © Apprehensive-Cow874 / Reddit
  • Girlfriend at the time went to a festival with a female friend. A few months later, while packing up our stuff to move, I found photos from the festival. And who was in the tent with her? Yep, her ex. © Chrisf1bcn / Reddit
  • Six credit cards in my name I didn't apply for. New accountant pulled a Columbo and busted the soon to be ex after discovering 60k in hidden credit card debt. Cut up all the cards in her wallet right there in her office and handed me the business card of an attorney client she recommended. "You'll be glad you did" was all she said as I got up to leave. She's still my accountant after 23 years. © jackrafter88 / Reddit
  • I found 10-year-old tax documents from the first two years I was with my ex. She had told me she was working full-time, but she averaged only 12 hours a week. © authenticamerican / Reddit
  • I was pregnant when my husband passed away due to a work accident. I got his belongings and there were messages from someone thanking him for being so amazing. I felt proud of the man he was, until I opened his computer, I was stunned to find emails and text messages from several women thanking him for dinner, etc. Suddenly, I felt a surge of anger at him that I could do nothing about. Everyone told me, "You can't be mad at a dead person." But it was confusing. © missymaypen / Reddit
  • I found my ex-wife's burner phone. I’d been paying the cell service and at that time you’d get a print out every month in the mail of phone calls. On this cell phone was a bunch of dudes she was talking to behind my back. I wanted to puke © Z-man1973 / Reddit
  • After we broke up, my ex was visibly anxious while packing his belongings. He said he couldn’t find his "blue work planner" and made me promise that if I found it, I’d call him directly without looking inside.
    A few months later, I found the planner and couldn’t resist opening it. My blood ran cold when I realized it wasn’t a work planner at all. He had been meticulously tracking my menstrual cycle for the past nine years, with incredibly detailed notes on specific dates and even times.
    I was horrified and felt sick to my stomach. I still can’t understand why he did this—it revealed a twisted side of him I never knew existed. I’m unsure whether I should confront him about it, or if I even want to.
  • I found my ex's passport with a different name in it, along with 20–30 tweezers. She said she lost her eyebrows in a weird chemical makeup incident. But who knew she was pulling them out with tweezers and had a different name? © StringTheories74 / Reddit

The shock factor of discovering something you weren't expecting is intense. This husband knows exactly how it feels.

Preview photo credit Z-man1973 / Reddit

