«She Ruined Her Face», Lisa Rinna’s Latest Appearance Shocks Fans

Actress, model and author Lisa Rinna , now 60, recently donned the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. Best known for her roles in the classic series Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , the actress is still active, proving that age doesn’t stand a chance in the face of hard work and talent.

Lisa Rinna has always loved fashion and to no one’s surprise, she often makes a statement in the world with her iconic style. During her most recent appearance, she chose to wear a black Spring/Summer 2024 Viktor & Rolf Couture dress, featuring an oversized bow at the waist; for accessories, she kept it simple and let the gown be the main character.

Over the years, Rinna has never hidden the fact that she’s undergone various cosmetic interventions and always openly owned it. She started by plumping her lips and «In the beginning, it was great.» When she had silicone injections which later seeped out of her lips, she was left with permanent scar tissue.

The actress revealed, «I am the perfect poster child for what not to do on a whim. «With all that’s happened with the lip, I can show them that you need to love yourself for who you are and embrace how you look.» Rinna gives credit to anybody «that wants to age their way — whether you want to do everything to yourself, or nothing to yourself. It’s really how you feel the most comfortable.»