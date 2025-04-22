10 Foods That Grill Poorly and Compromise Safety

Pork chops might seem like a natural fit for the grill, but most cuts are simply too lean to handle the dry, intense heat. They go from juicy to bone-dry in a matter of minutes, especially if you’re cooking over high flame. The lack of marbling means there’s very little fat to protect the meat.

Grilling pork chops improperly can lead to health risks, such as the development of carcinogenic compounds and the potential for foodborne illnesses from undercooked meat.

Tip: If you must grill pork chops, choose bone-in, thick-cut versions and marinate them in advance to help retain moisture. Use a meat thermometer and aim for 145°F internal temp, then let them rest.