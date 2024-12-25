Eva Longoria Shares a “Refreshing” Reason She Doesn’t Post Her Husband on Social Media

Eva Longoria is the type to share a lot of her life online. With over 500 posts on Instagram, her followers can take a sneak peek at her attending big events, cooking at home, and even her 6 years old son. But her husband almost never makes an appearance on her social media.

Who is Eva’s husband?

Avalon/Photoshot/East News , NIVIERE/SIPA/EAST NEWS , Lagencia Grosby/EAST NEWS

Eva Longoria has been married thrice in her life. Her first marriage to the late actor Tyler Christopher ended in a divorce after 2 years in 2004. In 2007, she got married to Tony Parker, a former professional basketball player, but their union didn’t last long again — the couple was divorced by 2011.

But like they say, third time is the charm — Longoria gave love a try again by marrying her current husband, José Bastón, in 2016. Though they got introduced to each other in early 2013, she recalls there were no sparks until their next meeting, which took place a bit later. “It was like the cliché angels singing and there was a glow around him, and it was immediate chemistry,” the actress recalled.

What do we know about him?

Bastón is the former president of Televisa, one of Latin America’s biggest media and telecommunications corporations. After nearly 30 years of working there, he stepped down in 2017, while still remaining on the board of the directors. Just like Longoria, he had been previously been married, and he has 4 children from the previous relationship with the actress Natalia Esperón. Their union lasted 10 years.

Actress Ana Ortiz, who starred in Devious Maids alongside Eva Longoria, gave her opinion on her co-star’s husband, saying he “is not intimidated by [Longoria] and (...) is not afraid by her power, her beauty, her friendship and her drive ... He’s just as driven, and he’s so supportive.”

They share one child together.

In the past, Longoria said that she was never really “focused on” having kids, but after becoming a stepmom to Bastón’s children, she became open to this idea. The actress gave birth to Santiago Enrique Bastón, affectionately nicknamed Santi, in June 2018.

“From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before,” Longoria wrote on Instagram shortly after Santi was born. Being a new mother, she had to learn to balance her job and her life, so the actress’ solution was to “incorporate [Santi] in my life and everything that I do”. She would take him on sets, where he wouldn’t recognize her if she was all glammed up. “He was looking at me like, ’Who are you, where’s my mom?’ and I was like, ’This is how Mommy really looks, sweetheart,’” she joked.

She doesn’t shy away from posting her son on socials.

Though some celebrity parents, like Kristen Bell, are against showing their children on social media, Eva Longoria is not one of them. “If you follow me on Instagram, you will see that [Santi] is on set with me, that he’s in meetings with me,” she once shared in an interview. When Santiago was only 3 months old, she posted a video of him playing with a foot-powered toy piano, jokingly wondering if he can be the next John Legend.

In fact, photos of her son date back to when he was as young as a few days old. Back then, Longoria posted a shot of him posed in a spotswear, showing off that the family, including little newborn, was rooting for Mexico in the World Cup, a birth country of his father.

However, she won’t post her hubby often.

Bastón’s support for Longoria’s lifestyle has been vouched for by the actress herself, saying, “He loves for me to be on the red carpet.” However, she then added that he himself hates to be the one in the spotlight. “He hates Instagram. He’s like, ’Please don’t put me on your Instagram.’ That’s why he’s never on my social media. Once a while I try to slip him in there.”

While Eva Longoria isn’t too secretive about her life by having an active social media page, she understands her husband’s reasonings entirely. In fact, it gives her a reason to gush about him more, “It’s actually refreshing to be with somebody who doesn’t need that constant validation of like, ’Remind people we’re together. Remind people, I need to be on a red carpet.’ He’s just a really kind partner.”

She described him as someone who “excels” in the role of the partner, however, that doesn’t mean she considers him a best friend. “I have best friends,” she stated. “He doesn’t need to occupy that role. It’s a different relationship.” “My best friends are my best friends, and I go to them for things,” she added. “And my husband is my partner. He’s there for a different function.”

