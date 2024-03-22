Eva Mendes Confesses the Reason Why She Never Attends Public Events With Husband Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes opened up about why she and Ryan Gosling don’t often attend red carpet events together. At the 96th Annual Awards Ceremony, while Gosling walked the event with his family, Mendes was notably absent. Instead of his wife, the actor was joined by his family members. Eva has shared her perspective on why they chose to keep their red carpet appearances separate.

Ryan Gosling attended the 2024 Oscars with his mom, sister, and stepdad and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie. Gosling performed «I’m Just Ken» and strutted the red carpet. But his wife, Eva Mendes, was notably absent once again. It’s not unexpected that Mendes wasn’t part of the red carpet family gathering, given that she and Gosling have only made one joint appearance on the red carpet. That was back in 2012, when they attended the premiere of their film, The Place Beyond the Pines.

But she found an alternative way of supporting him anyway.

After they got together and started a family, Mendes stepped away from acting to focus on raising their kids. While Gosling attends his Hollywood events, Mendes and their daughters support him from a distance, and that’s what she did at the Oscars. She stood by her husband from the wings. Her Instagram updates painted a picture of her unwavering support: first, a casual yet affectionate video outside his dressing room, clad in denim and a black cap with the caption, «Always by my man.» Later, she shared a snapshot inside the dressing room, playfully adorned in pieces from Gosling’s iconic «I’m Just Ken» performance, captioned, «You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed.» And the actor also found a way to show his love to Eva. During the show, Gosling’s tender gesture of kissing his ’E’ necklace at the performance’s close was a loving tribute to her. But despite these heartfelt moments, fans remained curious about Mendes’ absence from the red carpet, yet skipping joint appearances seems to be their signature style.

The actor seemed to have appreciated his wife’s way of standing by his side, even if not «physically.» Gosling shared how his wife and daughters played a significant role in supporting him before the show. He mentioned that they not only cheered him on, but also provided him with valuable feedback and notes. Gosling expressed how enjoyable it was to have them in the front row during the dress rehearsal the day before, emphasizing their importance in his life. «They gave me some great tips and notes,» Gosling continued, «they are such a huge part of this for me.» He reflected on how his daughters’ love for Barbie and disinterest in Ken inspired his involvement in the performance. Having them there at the end was a special moment for him, highlighting the strong bond he shares with his family.

A social media post she shared last year points to the reason why the couple never appear together at public events.

Last year, Mendes explained why she doesn’t accompany her husband to his big Hollywood events anymore. After sharing an Instagram clip of them on-screen together in The Place Beyond the Pines, Mendes responded to a commenter who hoped to see her on the red carpet with him on his Barbie press tour. She thanked them and mentioned, «But we don’t do those things together.» Later, when a fan asked why they never attended events as a couple, Mendes replied that she’s only comfortable posting certain photos because they’re already out there. She explained that by «not comfortable,» she meant exposing their very private lives, which they value. Despite this, she expressed her interest in doing another movie with him.

Some fans were a little disappointed by her absence, but that’s how they like to keep their marriage: very private.

After Mendes once again skipped the red carpet, some fans expressed disappointment. They felt seeing the couple together would be a big deal in the world of celebrity. «Why doesn’t she ever join him on the red carpet? Especially since he’s been nominated. Imagine the glamour of the two,» one fan commented on her post. «But we need you on the red carpet,» another wrote. People may have been upset about her skipping the red carpet, but it’s clear that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes prioritize privacy in their relationship. This is especially evident in their approach to parenting, where they focus on nurturing a humble and grounded lifestyle for their children. By prioritizing family time, engaging in simple activities, and openly displaying their love, they set a positive example for their daughters.

In today’s world, there’s growing pressure for celebrity couples to flaunt their love for public consumption. This expectation is reflected in the demand for content about star couples. However, Mendes and Gosling choose to support each other in their own way, away from the spotlight. And that’s something to be respected and admired. Despite this, Gosling always makes sure to acknowledge Mendes during his significant career moments. Reflecting on his love for filmmaking and his career, Gosling said, «But most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children. I dreamed of making movies, and now movies have made my life a dream.»