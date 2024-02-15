“I Got to Meet the Girl of My Dreams,” Ryan Gosling Gushes Over Wife Eva Mendes in Heartfelt Speech After Winning an Award

Ryan Gosling recently opened up about the transformative influence his partner, Eva Mendes, has had on his life and career. During his acceptance speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gosling expressed gratitude to Mendes and their daughters, Esmerelda and Amada, in an emotional tribute.

The sudden urge to become a dad

FOCUS FEATURES / Album/EAST NEWS

“I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” the actor admitted. Furthermore, Gosling elaborated on the transformative impact of their work together in the movie, The Place Beyond the Pines. It seems that while portraying a family unit on set, there were moments where the line between fiction and reality blurred for the actor. “There were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore,” he said. “I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Ryan Gosling shared how Eva Mendes turned his dreams into reality.

At the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Gosling accepted the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence in Film, where he shared gratitude for the profound impact movies have had on his life.



“I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes,” Gosling explained at the event. “I have 2 dream children. I dreamed of one day making movies and now movies have made my life a dream.”



He continued, “So the way I see it, there’s no way I’ve contributed half as much to cinema as cinema has contributed to me. But the idea that I might’ve given something back to the thing that has given so much to me is too great an honor for me to express.”

Family remains Gosling’s priority.

In an interview last year, the Notebook star emphasized his role as a devoted father. He explained that one of the motivations behind accepting a role in the movie, The Gray Man, was the opportunity it provided to explore fascinating locations with his children.

Reflecting on their adventures in France, Gosling humorously revealed that despite visiting iconic landmarks, like the Louvre, if he were to ask his kids about their favorite memory of the trip, they would recall the simple pleasure of enjoying “a fruit plate at the hotel.” It highlights the significance of small, everyday moments that create lasting memories for children.

Eva Mendes supports him to the fullest by being a dedicated parent too.

LP/Coleman Rayner/East News

Moreover, during an interview last year, Eva Mendes, 49, passionately asserted her unwavering commitment to keeping the family united. The actress noted that she has a “strong belief” that you should “try to always keep a family together, no matter what you’re doing, especially when the children are small.”