15+ People Who Hit the Jackpot in a Thrift Store

You can discover a multitude of items at a flea market, ranging from a wedding dress to a graduation suit, as well as gold, diamonds, and antiques. Anyone who immerses themselves in this captivating world will develop an enduring fondness for exploring second-hand and thrift shops.

“I was told this was a green amethyst, and haggled to $42. Took it to a jeweler to have it appraised—it’s a rare green diamond worth more than $8k!”

“Picked up this 1940s-era coat for $20!”

“14k Seiko watch for $44”

“My best thrift find ever, 18k gold necklace with 82 diamonds.”

“$2.99 for this Whiting & Davis Art Deco mesh bag from the 1920s. I’m still in shock.”

“My husband has a pretty good eye. He found this dress for me fo only $20.”

“Late Victorian $1.25 middle-class mourning pin.”

“I found a vintage 925 silver ring at an antique/thrift store for $15.”

“The wedding dress of my dreams (and in my size) for $40.”

“14kt gold with diamonds vintage Bulova watch”

“Found this unmarked 18k gold and sapphire pin for $2.”

“Awesome boots for $1.50.”

“Complete outfit $28 for a wedding I’m attending”

“Tweed luggage set for $16!”

“For my high school prom, I thrifted my dress at a local vintage shop for $30.”

“This beautiful yellow vintage coat! $10!”

“My thrift store find. Emerald and diamond 18k gold ring. $16”

Bonus

My friend bought a bag from a flea market and found an antique locket in its pocket. She thought it was a lucky find, but soon she faced trouble at work. She blamed the locket for her bad luck and threw it into the lake. She hoped that would end her problems, but they only got worse.

Three weeks later, she learned that a colleague who hated her had fabricated all the trouble at work. The locket had nothing to do with it. She regretted throwing away the beautiful locket.