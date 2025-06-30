6 Signs Your Body Might Be Warning You About Fertility Issues

If we look at the statistics, a large U.S. study found that a woman’s chances of infertility increase as she gets older. Among women aged 15 to 34, about 7.3% to 9.1% had trouble getting pregnant. For those aged 35 to 39, infertility rose to 25%, and for women aged 40 to 44, it reached 30%.

Globally, infertility is more common in Eastern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Around the world, 2% of women aged 20 to 44 have never had a live birth, and 11% of those who’ve had one child couldn’t have another.

Infertility can happen because of health issues in either you or your partner, or a mix of both. Many different conditions can cause it, and the signs can vary from person to person. If you’re worried, it’s best to talk to your doctor. You may take note of the following infertility signs to help.