6 Signs Your Body Might Be Warning You About Fertility Issues
Infertility can be an emotionally complex and deeply personal journey, especially for women who may feel societal or internal pressure around starting a family. It’s important to remember that struggling to conceive is more common than many people realize, and it does not define a woman’s worth or femininity.
In this article, we will delve into the signs of women’s infertility, which may help you navigate your reproductive health.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE. SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
If we look at the statistics, a large U.S. study found that a woman’s chances of infertility increase as she gets older. Among women aged 15 to 34, about 7.3% to 9.1% had trouble getting pregnant. For those aged 35 to 39, infertility rose to 25%, and for women aged 40 to 44, it reached 30%.
Globally, infertility is more common in Eastern Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Around the world, 2% of women aged 20 to 44 have never had a live birth, and 11% of those who’ve had one child couldn’t have another.
Infertility can happen because of health issues in either you or your partner, or a mix of both. Many different conditions can cause it, and the signs can vary from person to person. If you’re worried, it’s best to talk to your doctor. You may take note of the following infertility signs to help.
Painful periods.
Some women have light periods, while others deal with heavy bleeding and painful cramps. If your periods are very heavy and painful, it could be a sign of endometriosis—a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body.
Endometriosis can make it harder to get pregnant. Other signs of it include constant pelvic pain (not just during periods), back pain, tiredness, nausea, irregular periods, and bowel issues or pain when using the bathroom.
Irregular menstrual cycle.
A typical menstrual cycle lasts about 28 days, but it’s normal if it varies a little, as long as it’s consistent. For example, cycles between 31 and 35 days are usually fine. However, if periods are so irregular that you can’t predict when they’ll come, it may be due to hormone issues or conditions like PCOS, which can affect fertility.
Symptoms of hormone fluctuations.
Hormonal changes can be hard to notice and may not always have a clear cause. A doctor can help test for them. Signs include unexpected weight gain, bad acne, cold hands and feet, nipple discharge, facial hair in women, and hair thinning on the head.
Dark or pale menstrual blood.
If your period blood is often much lighter in color than usual, it might be something to watch. Period blood typically starts bright red and gets darker as the days go on. However, if very dark or old-looking blood appears at the start of your period, it could be a sign of endometriosis, especially if you have other symptoms. It’s a good idea to talk to a doctor if you’re concerned.
Obesity.
According to a study in 2018, being overweight or obese can negatively affect many body functions, including reproductive health. In women, obesity can disrupt the hormones involved in the menstrual cycle, often leading to irregular periods, lack of ovulation, and infertility. Fat tissue releases substances called adipokines, which can affect insulin levels, inflammation, blood pressure, heart health, blood clotting, and egg development. It can also interfere with implantation and increase the risk of miscarriage and problems with fertility treatments.
However, losing weight through healthy lifestyle changes can help restore regular periods and ovulation, increasing the chances of getting pregnant.
Underlying medical issues.
Causes of female infertility.
There are many possible causes of infertility in women, and sometimes the exact reason is hard to identify. Some women even experience unexplained infertility. According to Cleveland Clinic, common causes include:
- Uterus problems like polyps, fibroids, or scar tissue (which can form after surgery).
- Fallopian tube issues, often from pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which can be caused by untreated infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea. Endometriosis can also cause tube damage.
- Ovulation problems, caused by hormonal imbalances, eating disorders, thyroid issues, stress, or pituitary tumors.
- Low egg count or poor egg quality, which can happen if the egg supply runs out early or the eggs have chromosome problems.
The most common cause of infertility in women is trouble with ovulation, often due to conditions like PCOS or primary ovarian insufficiency, where the ovaries stop working before age 40.
Controlling the risk and when to see a doctor.
Most types of female infertility can’t be predicted or prevented, but you can reduce some risks through healthy lifestyle choices. This includes quitting smoking, keeping a healthy weight, exercising regularly, eating more fruits and vegetables, and getting at least seven hours of sleep each night. It’s also important to see your doctor regularly and have yearly checkups with a gynecologist once you’re active, so they can catch any issues that might affect your fertility later on.
If you’ve been trying to get pregnant for over a year—or for more than six months if you’re over 35—and are showing signs of infertility, it’s a good idea to talk to a doctor for a complete evaluation. And if any signs concern you, it is encouraged to seek help from a healthcare professional.
