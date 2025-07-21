I Refused to Cover for a Coworker’s Sick Kid—Now I’m HR’s Problem

"It started with one shift. A coworker asked if I could stay late because their child was sick. I agreed—no big deal. I don’t have kids, and I figured it was just a one-time thing.

Then it happened again. And again. It became this silent expectation that I’d step in every time there was a family emergency. I stopped getting asked. They’d just leave early with a quick “Thanks, you’re the best.”

At first, I brushed it off. But after the fifth time, I realized my own plans—appointments, social time, even just going home on time—weren’t seen as important. Apparently, not having children meant I was the default backup.

Eventually, I said I couldn’t cover. I had a dentist appointment I’d already rescheduled twice. The response? A sarcastic, “Must be nice to have all that free time.” That stung more than I expected.

A few days later, I got called into HR. I was told someone had raised concerns that I wasn’t being “team-oriented” and wasn’t supporting a colleague through personal difficulties. When I asked if declining overtime now counted as misconduct, they dodged the question and said I should “consider being more flexible.”

So now I’m labeled difficult—not because I was rude or unreliable—but because I dared to set a boundary.