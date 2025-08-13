My Friend Wrote a Book and I Refuse to Buy It

Hello Bright Side,

My best friend Ema recently self-published a book on Amazon, which is a huge accomplishment, and I was genuinely proud of her. But I didn’t buy it. Not because I wasn’t supportive, but because it just wasn’t my genre.

One day she showed me the cover, and I made a dumb joke saying it looked “kind of AI-generated.” I didn’t mean it in a bad way, more like an observation, since I’ve seen so many covers like that lately. But she went super quiet, and I could tell it stung. I apologized, but she didn’t really respond, and we didn’t talk much after that.

Fast-forward a week, and a mutual friend read the book and casually told me the plot. That’s when it hit me: the main character was basically me. And not in a flattering way.

Same job, same style, same inside jokes, but twisted. The character was portrayed as unsupportive, sarcastic, and honestly a bit petty. It felt like Ema had written a passive-aggressive diary entry disguised as fiction.

I get that she probably felt hurt by my reaction. But turning our relationship as friends into a story without telling me? That feels off. Especially when she never even brought it up directly.

I want to confront her, but I also don’t want to escalate things or make it about me. Part of me wonders if I really was that unsupportive. I didn’t read the book, I joked about the cover, and maybe I downplayed something that meant a lot to her. But does that mean I deserved to be turned into a villain in her novel?

So Bright Side, am I being too sensitive... or was this a low-key betrayal?