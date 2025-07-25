My Friends Kicked Me Out of a Party Just Because I Brought My Toddler

Hello Bright Side,



I’m 25 and a single mom. My daughter’s really calm. She hardly ever cries, and even when she does, I can usually settle her down quickly.

A little while ago, my friends planned a small house party. I really wanted to go and see everyone. But I didn’t have anyone to watch my daughter that night, so I thought, “She’s quiet anyway, it should be fine if I bring her.”

I showed up holding her, and as soon as I walked in, the room went silent. I smiled and said hi, planning to sit down on the couch. But one of the girls quickly dropped a pillow on the spot I was about to sit in and gave my baby a weird look. Then she said, “What is this?”

I just stood there, holding my daughter, not knowing what to do. Nobody said anything or made space for us. I felt completely out of place.

Then my daughter started crying a little. Nothing wild, just a baby fussing. But right away, a few of them rolled their eyes, and one said, “Here we go.”

The girl who was hosting stood up and quietly walked me toward the door. When we were alone, she leaned in and whispered, “We just wanted a normal night, sorry,” and gently pushed me outside.

I felt awful. I called a taxi and cried the whole way home. It was honestly one of the worst nights of my life.