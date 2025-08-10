15 Hotel Stories That Are So Wild, They Sound Like They’re Made Up

When we think of a hotel, we think of a place where we can relax and unwind while on holiday. But for the staff who work in them, things can get a little messy. Here are 15 stories from hotel workers that might have you rethinking your next booking.
We had a guest who constantly claimed that his room was dirty. We were 100% sure that it wasn’t because our Housekeeping Manager would check every room herself. And she did a few special checks after he complained. He got mad that we wouldn’t come to check the room anymore. But we didn’t expect what we found after he left. He just checked out, leaving all of his belongings in the room. Phone, laptop, passport, even his clothes, that happened to be very dirty.