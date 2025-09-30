I Don’t Want My Stepson to Stay Under My Roof—His Lies Are Destroying Our Trust

Dear Bright Side,

My stepson, (24), decided to move in with us. He claimed that he lost his job and needs a place to stay until he gets back on his feet. When he came, he brought over a suitcase and kept it in the room, locked away.

I felt something off. I warned my wife, “My gut tells me we shouldn’t trust him.” She just laughed it off and thought I was being paranoid.

I decided to sneak into his room and opened the suitcase when he was out running errands. As I opened it and saw the contents, I froze. It was letters from a doctor confirming that he was sick and needed urgent treatment, which he refused.

When my wife and I confronted him about it, he said it was the reason why he got fired and can’t find a proper job. So, I realized that he’s basically planning on staying in our house for more than he let on.

I told him he has to leave immediately. My wife thought I was being heartless and lacked any ounce of compassion. She refuses to talk to me now that her son left to fend for himself elsewhere.

Did I do the right thing? Should I bring my stepson back? Please help.

Jared H.