My SIL Wanted My Husband to Divorce Me Over My Illness, I Showed Her Who’s Really Sick

One user asked, “WHY is your SIL at your home so frequently? Not to help, obviously, as they were there and you ordered takeout. Flat out tell them to stay home as she seemingly only wants to get a rise out of you. ”

Another person said, “Ok, so now’s the time to message her and apologize for hurting her, but that hurt she feels? That is what YOU feel every time she talks to you like that. Plus, she hurts your husband as well.

She probably thinks she’s looking out for you, but she’s clumsy and projecting quite badly from her own situation. You really touched a nerve, and actually... that’s a good thing.

BTW, I hope you’re on the path to recovery. Your husband sounds like a real gem.”

One more user wrote, “That doesn’t sound like you get along, that sounds like she has periods where she doesn’t pick on you.

Telling you your husband will abandon you over and over, including in your own home doesn’t mean you’re getting along.”

One more user suggested, “She deserved it. Tell mom: ’Yeah... I was deliberately hurtful to her based on her physical condition. Just like she has been deliberately hurtful to me based on my physical condition.

The real question is: Why are you ok with her doing that to me all these times and only worry about it when I did it to her once? Why did you jump to her aid the ONE time I did it, while you never once jumped to my aid all those times she did it to me? Why didn’t my feeling ever cross your mind?’”