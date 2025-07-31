My SIL Wanted My Husband to Divorce Me Over My Illness, I Showed Her Who’s Really Sick
For over two months, this woman has been battling a medical condition, relying on her husband for everything. And he’s been nothing short of amazing. But suddenly, her brother’s wife wouldn’t stop planting seeds of doubt, insisting that men always leave sick women. Her constant jabs weren’t just annoying, they were cruel.
What she said made her SIL cry and had the whole family demanding an apology.
An angry woman turned to Reddit to share her story and ask what people think about it.
The OP wrote, “I have been struggling with a medical condition (without revealing too much info) for over 2 months. My husband is my primary caregiver.
He wakes up 5 a.m, cleans up, prepares breakfast, then lunch for later, then he goes to work, then he gets off work and immediately comes home, cooks dinner, gets more stuff done around the house and repeat. He does most of the work around and outside the house plus he is the breadwinner.”
The woman’s SIL started making unsettling remarks.
The woman wrote, “My SIL (brother’s wife) kept talking about how men leave their wives when they get sick. She’d comment things like, ’Have you noticed any changes in his behavior?’ Or ’When was the last time you searched his phone,’ basically implying that my husband is one of those men, even though she knows, and she saw how much effort he makes to help out and support me.
She’d even bring up statistics. She did it once in front of my husband, to which he responded with silence, but she kept staring at him as if she was waiting for him to ’react’. I told her that this made me and my husband uncomfortable and that she needed to stop.”
The OP got fed up with her SIL’s nasty remarks, so she finally came up with a payback.
The woman shared, “Days ago, my husband was working late and couldn’t prepare dinner (I can’t cook for medical reasons). My brother and SIL were visiting so I ordered take out. SIL kept making passive comments implying that my husband was ’probably’ starting to get tired of taking care of me.
I couldn’t take it anymore, especially after she brought up the statistics again. I snapped and told her that since she was at it, then she should check the statistics of men who leave their wives for not being able to get pregnant. She went pale, and my brother blew up at me, asking what was wrong with me. She began crying, then went outside.”
Now, the woman is facing a strong backlash for her small revenge.
The OP complained, “My brother started a huge argument saying I was a monster for saying such a terrible thing to someone who cannot have children. He even had my husband leave work and come home. I couldn’t argue much because I felt nauseous.
They left eventually and got the rest of the family involved. My brother, SIL and her mother are wanting an apology. My mom and my husband said I shouldn’t have escalated the situation. I understand that infertility is hard on her, but I feel like she was being deliberately hurtful to me.
So now I want to know if I’m at fault here?”
People of Reddit rushed to the comments to air their emotional opinions.
One user asked, “WHY is your SIL at your home so frequently? Not to help, obviously, as they were there and you ordered takeout. Flat out tell them to stay home as she seemingly only wants to get a rise out of you. ”
Another person said, “Ok, so now’s the time to message her and apologize for hurting her, but that hurt she feels? That is what YOU feel every time she talks to you like that. Plus, she hurts your husband as well.
She probably thinks she’s looking out for you, but she’s clumsy and projecting quite badly from her own situation. You really touched a nerve, and actually... that’s a good thing.
BTW, I hope you’re on the path to recovery. Your husband sounds like a real gem.”
One more user wrote, “That doesn’t sound like you get along, that sounds like she has periods where she doesn’t pick on you.
Telling you your husband will abandon you over and over, including in your own home doesn’t mean you’re getting along.”
One more user suggested, “She deserved it. Tell mom: ’Yeah... I was deliberately hurtful to her based on her physical condition. Just like she has been deliberately hurtful to me based on my physical condition.
The real question is: Why are you ok with her doing that to me all these times and only worry about it when I did it to her once? Why did you jump to her aid the ONE time I did it, while you never once jumped to my aid all those times she did it to me? Why didn’t my feeling ever cross your mind?’”
