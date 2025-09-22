I Refuse to Help My Stay-at-Home Wife With Chores, I’m a Doctor, Not a Housekeeper

Hey Bright Side,



I (35M) work as a doctor. My wife (33F) stays home. Life’s hectic, obviously, but lately it’s been driving me insane. She often has friends over, and I get home after 12+ hour shifts, starving and exhausted, only to find the house messy and nothing to eat. Usually, I pitch in and help clean because I don’t want to be a deadbeat. But a couple of days ago, I just didn’t. I was too tired, honestly.

Then my mom calls me, absolutely livid, saying I never help around the house and that my wife shouldn’t be doing it all alone. My blood boiled because I do help! So I dig a little and find out that when my mom visited, the house was messy, and my wife straight-up told her that I don’t help.