I Refuse to Let My Wife Compare Our Kids’ Looks—Not on My Watch

I am a 30-year-old Belgian (Flemish) guy and my wife is 28 and Chinese. We already have two sons, one is five and the other is one, and she is pregnant again with our third boy.

For context, I am blond with blue eyes and my wife has black hair and brown eyes. She is also quite tall for a woman, about 5’8 or 173 cm, and very pale, even lighter than me.

Our oldest ended up with brown hair and green eyes, and our second surprised us by coming out blond and blue-eyed. Since the day he was born, she keeps saying how lucky he is to have blue eyes and blond hair. At first, I thought it was just her way of complimenting him, but it has not really stopped.

Now that she is pregnant again, she keeps saying things like, “Wouldn’t it be great if this one also had blond hair and blue eyes?” It started to rub me the wrong way so one day I told her I actually hope this kid has dark hair and brown eyes because it would be cool if he looked like her for once.