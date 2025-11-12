I Refuse to Cancel My Anniversary Trip After My MIL Deliberately Scheduled Her Surgery at the Same Time

Hello Bright Side,

My husband and I planned a two-week trip to Japan for our 10-year anniversary, our first real break in 12 years. My MIL, who has arthritis and was told to get surgery last year but kept postponing, suddenly booked it for the exact same dates, even though she knew our plans.

My husband asked her why she chose the same date. She was offended and said she was in so much pain that she couldn’t walk anymore.