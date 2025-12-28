I Refused to Cancel My Non-Refundable Honeymoon—So My SIL Lied to Punish Me

Hi, Bright Side (and anyone reading),

I’m writing because I genuinely can’t tell if I’m being oversensitive or if I’ve quietly married into a masterclass in passive aggression. I’ll get to the issue, but the buildup matters, so please stick with me.

Last year, my husband and I planned our wedding. Standard adult chaos. At the same time, we booked our honeymoon—months in advance, fully paid, time off approved, dates shared with family early on so there would be no confusion. This wasn’t a spontaneous getaway. It was on everyone’s calendar.

A few months later, my husband’s sister announced her engagement. I was happy for her. Then she shared the wedding date.