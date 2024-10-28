David Beckham’s Son, Cruz, Debuts New Girlfriend Whose Resemblance to His Mom Causes a Stir

Cruz Beckham has set the internet ablaze after stepping out with his striking new girlfriend—who’s turning heads not just for her style, but for her uncanny resemblance to his famous mom. The 19-year-old Beckham heir made waves as the couple attended Victoria Beckham’s runway show, leaving fans doing a double take and sparking chatter with one question: “Is that Victoria?”

Cruz Beckham definitely turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when he showed up with his new girlfriend, Brazilian singer Jackie Apostel, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The 19-year-old brought Jackie along to his mom Victoria’s runway show, and the pair made quite the entrance. Cruz looked sharp in a navy blue striped suit, white shirt, and perfectly polished shoes, while Jackie wowed in a sleek white satin gown. With her hair styled in a chic updo and a black clutch in hand, she was every bit the showstopper.

Of course, the lovebirds weren’t alone for long—they were soon joined by the entire Beckham crew, all there to support Victoria’s big night. However, as soon as photos of Cruz and Jackie hit the internet, fans were quick to notice something: Jackie bears an uncanny resemblance to Victoria herself. Social media blew up with comments about how much she looks like Cruz’s famous mom. “Not me thinking that was Victoria,” a fan exclaimed, kicking off a flood of similar reactions. The resemblance was so striking that one baffled follower confessed, “Goodness me, I didn’t realize it wasn’t Victoria until I read the comments.” “Cruz’s girlfriend reminds me of Victoria,” commented another user.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

But it wasn’t just the look-alike factor that got people talking—Jackie’s age became another hot topic. Some fans speculated she looked much older than Cruz. “She looks 40 years old,” one blunt comment read, while another asked, “Is she older? 😮”. But amid all the criticism and speculation, a few fans chimed in with positivity. “Beautiful family. I love the Beckhams xx,” gushed one supporter, trying to shift the conversation.

It’s clear and undeniable, Jackie’s fitting right in with the family, even getting a thumbs-up from Victoria. Just a few weeks ago, Jackie rocked a full VB outfit on Instagram, thanking Victoria for the "laciest dream piece"—sealing her spot in the Beckham circle.

It's clear and undeniable, Jackie's fitting right in with the family, even getting a thumbs-up from Victoria. Just a few weeks ago, Jackie rocked a full VB outfit on Instagram, thanking Victoria for the "laciest dream piece"—sealing her spot in the Beckham circle.