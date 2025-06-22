I Won’t Hand Over a Dime to My Late Husband’s Secret Child

[edited] Almost four years after my husband died, leaving me to raise our 8-year-old son on my own, I’ve discovered a lot about who he truly was. Let’s just say that, if he were still around, we probably wouldn’t be together anymore.

About six weeks ago, a process server showed up, attempting to serve him with a court order for a DNA test related to another child. I handed him a copy of the death certificate and sent him on his way.