10 Bosses Who Make Employees Count the Seconds to 5 PM

My Son Brought His Fiancée Home – I Immediately Called the Police
Family & kids
4 months ago
Waking up early and dragging yourself to work is hard enough—but with a horrible boss waiting at the office, things can get too much. From showing a lack of appreciation to being downright unprofessional, these people share the worst bosses they've worked with.
At the end of the day, terrible bosses give us two valuable gifts: thick skin and dark humor material that bonds coworkers for life. While no one would wish these managers on their worst enemies, at least their ridiculous behavior makes for legendary stories. Craving the workplace drama? Here's some more.