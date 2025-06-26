My Husband Insulted My Postpartum Body — So I Hurt Him Back

She wrote:

I just had my first child about two months ago. The other night, as I was getting into bed, my husband looked at me and told me that it would be better for me to wear a loose shirt. I was immediately defensive and asked him why, and he told me it was because my post-birth tummy was distracting him. I haven’t spoken to him since.

Let’s just say he slept on the couch that night. I still can’t believe he said something like that to me, and I just had HIS child. All the pain and struggle I went through just to be told the aftermath of it is displeasing. I don’t even want my husband touching me now, and I feel insecure about my body after giving birth.

Should I stop ignoring him or continue giving him the cold shoulder?