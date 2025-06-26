My MIL Tried to Copy My Style— But I Outsmarted Her With One Move

She continues, “He was speechless. That’s when he finally admitted, ‘Okay... maybe you’re not overreacting.’ A few days later, I told her I was thinking of going pink next and even showed her a fake inspo pic. Sure enough, she showed up with hot pink hair—looking proud.



What she didn’t know was that I had already gone back to my natural color. Now she’s upset that we don’t match, told my husband I tricked her, and says I owe her an apology. He thinks I made fun of his mom and should say sorry. Maybe I went too far. What do you think I should do?”