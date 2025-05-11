12 Chic Wardrobe Ideas That Stay in Style Despite the Trends

A blazer is one of those pieces that makes you look like you have your life together—without even trying. You can throw it over a dress for an elevated look, or pair it with jeans and a simple tee for a smart-casual vibe. When you’re in the mood for something a little more polished, you can wear it over a blouse or button-down for an office-ready ensemble.

The beauty of a tailored blazer is its versatility. It has the ability to elevate even the most casual outfits. And because its sharp lines and structured fit never go out of style, it’s the kind of piece you can wear year after year, no matter the season.