I Got a Job at My Wife's Company—and Found an Awful Secret

Have a Candid Conversation—Without Trying to “Fix” It Right Away: Instead of offering solutions right away (like switching teams or quitting), try to really listen. Ask her to share how she feels—about the promotion, your presence at work, and anything else she’s been holding back. Let her speak without interruption or trying to rescue the situation. Sometimes, people need to feel heard before they’re ready to reconnect.

Separate Work From Home—for Now: Until things are clearer between you, keep your work relationship as neutral and professional as possible. Avoid discussing work at home unless she brings it up. Focus on spending quality time together outside of the office to rebuild emotional safety. Shared dinners, walks, or just quiet evenings could help both of you reconnect without pressure.

Reflect on the Promotion—and What You Really Want: Yes, this role fits your skill set, but ask yourself: Is it worth staying if it continues to damage your relationship? Could there be another opportunity elsewhere—either in a different department or at a different company—that doesn’t carry this emotional weight? Staying in a job where your presence causes constant friction may only deepen the divide.

Acknowledge Her Ambition Without Diminishing Yours: Your wife worked hard for that role—and so did you. Remind her that you respect her goals and never meant to “win” anything. Let her know you see her. That validation could soften her defensiveness and help her feel less threatened by your success.