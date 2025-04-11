I Got a Job at My Wife's Company—and Found an Awful Secret
When I first applied for a job at my wife’s company, I thought it was a good move for both of us. We’d have the same schedule, see more of each other, and maybe even save on gas by carpooling. I had no idea how this decision would ruin our marriage.
Here’s my sad story: My wife and I have been married for five years. We’ve always been supportive of each other’s careers, or at least I thought we were. She’s ambitious, hardworking, and honestly, the smartest person I know.
So when I lost my job a few months ago due to layoffs, she was the one who helped keep me going. She told me not to worry, that something better would come along. And something did. But now, it feels like I’ve become her biggest enemy.
It started with an “odd” feeling.
Lately, my wife has been working late often. I had a feeling something was off. She seemed stressed and distant, and every time I asked how her day was, she’d brush it off with a quick “fine.”
That’s when I came across a job posting at her office. It was for a leadership role in her department. I thought the position was a perfect fit for my skills, and it would be cool to work along with the woman I love and maybe take some workload off her back.
After a couple of tough interviews and tests, I got the good news. Long story short, I applied for a job at her company and got hired as her department’s team lead.
I don’t know what I was expecting, but didn’t expect her to be mad. At first, she acted surprised. But her smile didn’t reach her eyes. She went to bed without saying much.
A tension built between us and last week, I overheard her crying on the phone, “I don’t know how to tell him that I’ve been working toward that promotion for six months.” My stomach dropped. I didn’t know. She never said anything. I had no idea that she’d been aiming for that same role. And no one at the company told me either.
That night, I told her I was willing to switch teams or even decline the role, but that only made things worse. She thinks I pity her. I just want to fix things, but it feels like everything I say makes it worse. We barely talk without arguing lately.
There was more than met my eye.
Last night, I stayed late to work and finish up a report. I hadn’t told her I was still at the office. That’s when I saw her in the meeting room. She was with our department director. They were sitting close. Too close.
He reached for her hand, and she didn’t pull away. My blood boiled when she pulled him in a hug. I stepped back, heart pounding. Suddenly, all the late nights, the distance, the tension—everything clicked into place. It wasn’t just the promotion. Maybe she’s having an affair.
I haven’t confronted her yet. I don’t even know how. I feel betrayed, but I also feel guilty—like somehow, I pushed her away. This job was supposed to be a new beginning. Instead, it’s unraveling everything we built together. How do I handle this situation?
Thank you for sharing your story. It’s clear that you care deeply about your wife and never intend to hurt her. You accepted the job to rebuild your career, not to compete with her—and now you’re caught in a painful situation that’s hurting your marriage.
Navigating career tension, emotional distance, and the possibility of betrayal is incredibly hard, but you’re not powerless. Here are some steps you can take to begin healing, gain clarity, and make thoughtful choices moving forward:
Have a Candid Conversation—Without Trying to “Fix” It Right Away: Instead of offering solutions right away (like switching teams or quitting), try to really listen. Ask her to share how she feels—about the promotion, your presence at work, and anything else she’s been holding back. Let her speak without interruption or trying to rescue the situation. Sometimes, people need to feel heard before they’re ready to reconnect.
Separate Work From Home—for Now: Until things are clearer between you, keep your work relationship as neutral and professional as possible. Avoid discussing work at home unless she brings it up. Focus on spending quality time together outside of the office to rebuild emotional safety. Shared dinners, walks, or just quiet evenings could help both of you reconnect without pressure.
Reflect on the Promotion—and What You Really Want: Yes, this role fits your skill set, but ask yourself: Is it worth staying if it continues to damage your relationship? Could there be another opportunity elsewhere—either in a different department or at a different company—that doesn’t carry this emotional weight? Staying in a job where your presence causes constant friction may only deepen the divide.
Acknowledge Her Ambition Without Diminishing Yours: Your wife worked hard for that role—and so did you. Remind her that you respect her goals and never meant to “win” anything. Let her know you see her. That validation could soften her defensiveness and help her feel less threatened by your success.
Address the Emotional Distance (and What You Saw): If what you saw in the office still weighs heavily on you, you can’t bottle it up forever. Choose a moment when you both feel calm to gently express what you witnessed—not to accuse, but to ask for the truth. Say something like, “I saw something that confused me, and it’s been on my mind. I want to talk about it openly, not with blame, but with honesty.” You deserve clarity.
Suggest Couples Therapy: This situation is layered—career competition, communication breakdown, and possible betrayal. A licensed couples therapist could help you both sort through the emotions, rebuild trust, and find a way forward. Therapy isn’t a sign of failure—it’s a tool for growth, especially when both partners are willing.
Give Yourself Grace: You’re trying. You acted in good faith. And right now, you’re hurting—and that’s okay. Whether you decide to stay, leave the job, or make bigger life changes, trust that you’re allowed to put your well-being first, too.
Remember: You Can Rebuild, but Only Together: No promotion or job title is worth losing your peace or your partner. If your wife is willing to work through this with you, you can rebuild trust and reshape your future—on both personal and professional fronts. But it has to be a mutual effort.
You’re not alone. Many couples struggle when their careers collide in unexpected ways. What matters now is how you both choose to move forward—together or apart—with honesty, empathy, and care.