My MIL Called Me a Gold Digger—But My Revenge Was Served Cold

Hi Bright Side,

My fiancé of 4 years has a 7yo son. I’ve been the one raising him, as his mom is never there. Last week, we were having a big family dinner, when the boy naively turned to me and said, “Granny says you’re only nice because his credit card is.”

That was it. I placed my fork down—quietly—wiped my lips with my napkin, I looked at my MIL and at the faces around the table, and I smiled...

Then everyone froze when I stood up, calm and deliberate, and walked to the kitchen. I picked up the cake I’d spent hours baking, the one with his son’s favorite chocolate ganache, and returned to the table. I placed it down in front of his mother.

“You’re right,” I said softly, “this was bought with his card.” Then, with one swift motion, I flipped the entire thing into her lap.