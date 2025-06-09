I Asked My Ex to Babysit My Daughter, but He Revealed a Dark Secret That Destroyed Me

For some parents, being honest with a child may seem too difficult or inappropriate at times. This can be especially true when dealing with difficult situations, like divorce, grief, or tough current events.

Children don’t need every detail, but they do need emotional honesty. Let her know that her dad loves her but is going through something that makes it hard for him to be around right now. Reassure her that none of this is her fault and that she is deeply loved and cared for.