I Got Rid of My MIL’s Puppy, My Son’s Safety Was at Stake

Hi Bright Side,



My husband’s mother recently moved in. We have never been very close, but are cordial to each other, and get along okay. She’s unwell, and needs some help, and I was absolutely fine with that. The problem is her pet. She has an “emotional support” dog, who our 6-year-old son is terribly allergic to. I’m talking keeping my son in a near bubble to avoid serious hospital visits, keeping an EpiPen with him, and not allowing the dog in the house at all. Even so, last week, he had a serious episode and the doctor was firm about it, that the dog has to go.



Since my MIL spends a lot of time with her dog, even though we keep him outside, pet dander and hair travels from her into the house. She’s not particular about keeping away from my son, though she always apologizes later. The only solution was to remove the dog, but MIL refused. I spoke to my husband, and he too seemed torn, something that made me furious.



I quietly gave the dog away. The next day, I woke up to a horrific scene: my MIL had an absolute emotional breakdown. She had a panic attack, and was hospitalized for a day. She’s back, but refused to talk to me, and my husband is also distant. I can get the dog back, but am afraid to trigger my son’s allergies.



So tell me, Bright Side, as a mother, was I wrong to protect my son’s health?



Jennifer