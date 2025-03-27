I Secretly Abandoned My MIL’s Dog at a Shelter—My Baby’s Health Comes First

Hi Bright Side! Here’s my stinky situation: My mother-in-law (MIL) is obsessed with her dog, a scruffy, aging terrier mix named Benny. She treats him like her own child, but my husband and I mostly take care of its expenses.

And while that was fine before, things changed once we had our baby. He isn’t well-trained, constantly jumps on furniture, and even growls at my friends. Worst of all, my MIL’s dog sheds like crazy, and my baby started breaking out in rashes. I begged her to keep the dog away, but she refused.

I tried to set boundaries. I asked my MIL at least to keep Benny off the furniture and to brush him outside to control the shedding. She nods and smiles, but she never actually follows through. My husband didn’t want to upset her, so he avoided the subject. But then, something happened that changed everything.