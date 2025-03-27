I Secretly Abandoned My MIL’s Dog at a Shelter—My Baby’s Health Comes First
The dog that took over our home.
Hi Bright Side! Here’s my stinky situation: My mother-in-law (MIL) is obsessed with her dog, a scruffy, aging terrier mix named Benny. She treats him like her own child, but my husband and I mostly take care of its expenses.
And while that was fine before, things changed once we had our baby. He isn’t well-trained, constantly jumps on furniture, and even growls at my friends. Worst of all, my MIL’s dog sheds like crazy, and my baby started breaking out in rashes. I begged her to keep the dog away, but she refused.
I tried to set boundaries. I asked my MIL at least to keep Benny off the furniture and to brush him outside to control the shedding. She nods and smiles, but she never actually follows through. My husband didn’t want to upset her, so he avoided the subject. But then, something happened that changed everything.
My baby’s health took a hit.
When our daughter, Lily, was around six months old, she started developing rashes, sneezing fits, and difficulty breathing at night. I figured she was allergic to fur and wouldn’t get better with the old dog still around.
I was determined to keep my baby safe and decided to talk to my MIL again. I explained the situation to my MIL, expecting her to understand. Instead, she brushed it off, “It’s probably something else... Oh, she’ll build immunity! Benny isn’t going anywhere.” My husband, torn between his mother and our baby, hesitated to take a firm stand.
I made a tough choice.
For weeks, I begged my MIL to at least keep the dog away, but she turned a blind eye, saying it was his home too. My frustration grew with every wheeze and sniffle from Lily. My husband, though sympathetic, didn’t have the courage to force his mom to comply, which really made me upset.
So, I made the hardest decision of my life. One day, while my MIL was out, I lured her dog into my car, drove to a shelter, and left him there. I felt sick to my stomach, but I knew I was protecting my child. I told my husband that Benny had “run away.” I expected guilt, maybe even regret—but I never could have predicted what happened next.
The truth came out—and so did my MIL’s secret.
When my MIL found out Benny was gone, she was inconsolable—making flyers, searching everywhere. But when she finally found out where he was, instead of rushing to get him back, she did something that made my blood run cold. She... left him there.
It turns out she had been overwhelmed with Benny for months. She’d actually been hoping we would take full responsibility for him. She never wanted to admit that he was too much for her, and when he was “gone,” she suddenly felt relieved.
I was shocked—but also furious. She had guilt-tripped us into keeping a dog she didn’t even want, all while putting my baby’s health at risk.
My husband is suggesting we bring the dog back, but I refuse.
While I do feel sad for the dog, I don’t want him back. However, my husband insists we shouldn’t leave the poor old dog like that and find a different solution at home, like building him an outside kennel. I don’t think I want to risk that.
It’s probably for the best that Benny finds a new home where he is loved and not forced to live as an outside dog. What should I do? Was I wrong in kicking Benny out in the first place?
Thank you for sharing your story! Here are some steps you can take to deal with the situation at hand and avoid similar issues in the future:
Be Honest With Your Husband — Instead of keeping secrets, openly communicate with your husband about your feelings and concerns. This will prevent misunderstandings and build trust.
Consider a Compromise — If your husband still feels guilty about Benny, discuss options like finding a responsible new owner instead of bringing him back. This way, Benny gets a loving home without risking your baby’s health.
Set Firm Boundaries With Your MIL — Your baby’s health should be the priority. If your MIL refuses to respect that, you and your husband must stand united in enforcing rules for your home.
Acknowledge Your Guilt but Move Forward — It’s natural to feel guilty but remind yourself that you made this choice to protect your child. Learn from the situation and focus on ensuring future decisions are handled more transparently.
Find a Peaceful Resolution — If possible, talk to your MIL and husband calmly about how to prevent similar conflicts. A respectful conversation could help repair relationships and avoid resentment.
Trust Your Instincts as a Parent — You did what you believed was best for your child. While others may disagree, you have to trust yourself and prioritize your baby’s well-being.
