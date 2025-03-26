Delivery Worker Notices Something Strange About a Customer, Ends Up Saving a Family’s Life
In January 2022, Jessica Higgs, an Instacart driver from Dalton, Georgia, went for a routine grocery delivery that would soon be recognized as a heroic act. Assigned to deliver groceries to an elderly man on behalf of his daughter, she noticed the order had been pending for some time. Determined to assist, she accepted the task, unaware of the role she was about to play.
Upon arriving at the customer's house, Jessica was met by the elderly man, who appeared unwell. Despite Instacart's policy advising against entering customers' homes, her concern for his well-being urged her to carry the groceries inside. Once inside, she sensed a strong odor and experienced dizziness, leading her to suspect a leak.
Acting on her instincts, she contacted the man's daughter through the Instacart app, expressing her concerns about the potential gas leak. The daughter responded by sending her son to check. Their investigation confirmed a leak in the home, which, if left unaddressed, could have resulted in a fatal outcome. Grateful for her intervention, the daughter increased her tip from $14 to $100 and credited her with saving their lives.
