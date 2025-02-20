I Refuse to Spend a Month's Salary Just to Attend a Wedding

Hi Bright Side,

My wife’s sister had a fancy wedding, and she required specific outfits from the guests. I spent a month's salary to ensure my family fits her demands. Later, after the big day, I sent her an invoice for the expenses. She was silent. That night, my wife came home, and she was crying.

She said, ''How can you do this to me?'' I froze when I realized that the bride had posted a screenshot of the invoice on social media. The caption read: "Entitled much? Who does this at a family wedding?!" I saw the comments section exploding, with people either tearing me apart or defending me.

I stand by what I did—I am not the entitled person here; she is.

Do you think I was wrong?

Sincerely,

Daniel