I Refuse to Cook Vegan Meals for My Stepdaughter — I’m Not Her Servant

Hi Bright Side,

My stepdaughter, 17, demanded I make vegan meals just for her. I said, “We eat meat in this house. Follow the rules or leave!” My husband looked at me strangely. At 2 a.m., I heard screaming from my stepdaughter’s room. I froze when I opened the door and found her sitting on the floor, surrounded by a mess of books and clothes.

She was frustrated and overwhelmed, trying to finish a school project that was due the next morning. She had accidentally spilled tea all over her notes, and everything had fallen apart—literally and emotionally.

I didn’t say anything at first. I just walked in, grabbed a towel, and started helping her clean up. She looked at me through teary eyes and said, “I’m sorry about earlier. I just feel like nobody ever listens to what I need.”